A lot of bipartisan support for Ukraine was displayed among members of Congress at President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, noted Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University.
But the bipartisanship faded as the president transitioned to domestic policy.
Biden spent a lot of time discussing the infrastructure bill that passed into law last year. He also emphasized policies about “Buy America” and “Made in America,” probably in an attempt to win over some working-class Trump voters Speel said.
Biden also discussed some program proposals such as limiting insulin costs for diabetics, allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, and cutting child care costs.
It’s not clear how much support such proposals can get from Congressional Republicans, Speel said.
The reaction to the speech by the Valley’s political leaders fell along party lines.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller called the speech “more of the same hypocrisy,” from the Biden administration, going away from his campaign promise of unifying the nation.
“The reality is, the Biden administration and Washington Democrats’ weak leadership has put America last,” Keller said. “Biden’s assault on American energy, totalitarian vaccine mandates, and big government spending have deepened our divisions. The American people know that this path is not sustainable because they are the ones who are working every day and driving our economy forward despite having the odds stacked against them by this administration.”
“Tonight was an opportunity for the president to turn a new page towards the unity he promised our country when he first took office, but unfortunately, Americans got more of the same,” Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said.
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey cited the administration’s job creation and infrastructure bill, a “once-in-a-generation investment in rebuilding our Nation’s infrastructure, improving transportation across the country and expanding access to broadband and clean drinking water. These investments will spur economic growth in small towns across the nation and rural and urban areas alike.
“Biden’s address tonight (Tuesday) was one of the most important State of the Union speeches in my memory,” said Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat. “I’m not alone in recognizing that no sooner did COVID abate from an international, national and local crisis, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed the world in perhaps a more familiar, but still extraordinary crisis.”
Valley GOP not impressedBoth Carolyn Conner, chair, Union County Republican Committee, and Jordan Fetzer, a Republican who sits on the Lewisburg School District Board were not impressed by the speech.
Biden continues to be out of touch with citizens across the country and in the Susquehanna Valley, said Conner. “Tonight he showed that he is incapable of recognizing reality,” she said.
Biden’s decision to pivot from pursuit of his legislative initiatives to an agenda of executive action “signals an all-of-government, heavy-handed approach that blames the American people for his failures with Russia and China, the faltering economy, increased crime, and the invasion of illegals into our rural towns,” Conner said.
“The address did nothing to reassure me that there is hope in our economy,” Fetzer said. “There can’t be a discussion on bringing jobs back to the states without also addressing the excessive amount of government regulations that drove businesses abroad to begin with.”
Fetzer also called out the president for what he said was the “false arrogance that all of his economic policies are working while bragging about the success of the current economy. I talk to my customers, friends, and family every single day, and the middle class is hurting under the stress of the drastic inflation and continually-rising gasoline and utility prices.”
For Richards, she said the “address was deeply personal. I served in the White House when the Iran hostage situation gripped our nation in 1979. The level of stress within the administration of negotiating an international crisis while also managing so many aspects of our country’s internal well-being was extraordinary. Just as I’m sure it is stressful to lead and manage today.”
Delivering a speech has never been President Biden’s forte. “It was his statesmanship that was on the national and world stage. In my view, he delivered in spades on every level, Richards said.
“I feel he has led our country well in his first year as president,” she said. “He has led us through and out of COVID, our economy intact and countless lives saved. America, at its best, is back. Here at home and around the world. I am so grateful.”
Meanwhile, regarding Russia, Union County Democratic Committee chair Rick Thomas thought it was smart to close U.S. air space to Russian air travel.
Thomas also thought it was good that the speech put a focus on Biden’s Build Back Better bill. “There were lots of applause from everyone except the Republicans. What are they offering?”
The balance of the speech, Thomas said, challenged Congress to “get something done. Opposition to plans to improve a lot of Americans is not where Congress should be. But scaled-back improvements are better than no improvements at all.”