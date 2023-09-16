The Valley’s U.S. Senate and House legislators reacted sharply along party lines at news of the Republicans’ intent to launch a Biden impeachment inquiry.
“Impeachment is a political loser. I’m glad Republicans are doing this,” said Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrt. “It’s truly a laughable exercise. Nobody respects it, and everyone knows it’s bull----. It diminishes what impeachment really means.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, defended the inquiry.
“Congress is equipped to investigate allegations pertaining to abuses of power, corruption, and betrayal of public trust,” Thompson said. “The rule of law must be followed, and this process will provide answers for the American public.”
U.S. Sen Bob Casey was unavailable for comment, but the Democratic National Committee issued a statement that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “has turned the House into an arm of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, believes House investigations have already uncovered significant evidence pointing to a pay-to-play scheme, “despite a lack of cooperation by the Biden administration.
“By opening an impeachment inquiry, Congress will have greater subpoena and investigatory power to further gather evidence,” Meuser said. “President Biden has been untruthful for years about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Phone calls, eye-witness accounts, White House visitor logs, and suspiciously timed lunches and dinners have come to light. An impeachment inquiry gives Congress the ability to unearth even more information.”