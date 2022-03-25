SUNBURY — Valley leaders gathered Friday for an hourlong discussion hosted by Think Sunbury on ways to move the area forward.
A group of 20 leaders, including state Rep. Lynda Culver, joined together at the Albright Center, in Sunbury, to discuss future plans and collaborate during Think Sunbury's Community Partnership Forum event.
"Every one of you has roles to play in making this a quality place for people to come to," Culver said to the group.
Think Sunbury chairperson Jody Ocker hosted the event and offered time to everyone in the room to speak about ideas and what they would like to see moving forward.
The group also included Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE) Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman, Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer, Northumberland County Planner Justin Skavery, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Adrienne Mael, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett and Lackawanna College Center Director Phil Campbell.
Backer spoke to the group and said Sunbury is making progress with a revamped code department.
"I can't say enough about what our code department is doing," he said. "We are in places we haven't been before and we are seeing results."
Ocker said she plans on having several more meetings in the future.
"It was really energizing to have this wonderful cross section of community leaders in the same room," Ocker said. "The feeling all around is that there are very positive things happening in Sunbury and the Susquehanna Valley. We need to continue to build our partnerships and work together to make progress on our community and economic development goals."