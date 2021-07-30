SUNBURY — Business owners and Valley leaders are putting their minds together in order to come up with ideas on how to better Sunbury and, on Friday, gathered together inside the Albright Center for a 90-minute discussion.
The event was hosted by Think Sunbury and was an opportunity for community members to speak with city, county and state officials about the American Rescue Fund, economic development, social outlooks and other topics related to the community and development in Sunbury and through the region.
Think Sunbury is a committee that operates under Sunbury Revitalization Inc., Chairperson Jody Ocker said.
“Together we make a great team,” state Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, told the crowd. “I think we have so many good things coming to the city and the Valley.”
Two of those are the developments of the former Celotex site and the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital. Culver said she and state Sen. John Gordner, of Berwick, have both sites in their radars.
Gordner said he was proud of the group of people who all work together and said one of the major accomplishments he and the rest of the local leaders were able to accomplish was the resurgence of the former Glenn Raven site at the Walnut Street Extension.
“That was a win-win for everyone,” he said. “We are seeing businesses go in there, and it’s all good news for the city.”
The Painted Pooch grooming Salon owner, Shawnee Adamik, on 454 Market St., was in attendance and said she hopes the downtown sees some of the American Rescue funds.
“I personally would like to see federal funds allocated to the revitalization of storefronts and existing businesses in Sunbury,” she said. “Already existing businesses and building structures are suffering and funds are not currently available for repairs to bring them up to the standards of other surrounding towns. Our town needs to be revamped in order to maintain an image of growth.”
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city is still gathering information on how to spend the near $1 million it received in American Rescue Funds.
“It’s important we receive their input on things and create a dialogue on these types of issues. In order to create a better Sunbury for our children’s future, we need each and every citizen’s participation in working with the city to make that happen. Forums like Think Sunbury’s are one of many tools to help achieve this.”