As the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin were read Tuesday, Brian Johnson thought the moment was unbelievable.
“I heard someone comment, linking George Floyd to this generation’s Emmett Till,” the Milton resident said. “I had not thought about that, but it stands to reason.”
Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on three counts, including murder and manslaughter, in the death of George Floyd last May that led to nationwide protests and police reform.
Residents, police officers and state legislators all agreed the decision was fair and many said it would have a wide-reaching impact.
Johnson said America needed this outcome.
“(We need) prosecutors who don’t just idly stand by, but act. The DHS (Department of Homeland Security) slogan ‘if you see something, say something’ is very loud,” he said. “I hope this is the beginnings of reform and change.”
Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store. Till posthumously became an icon of the civil rights movement, much like Floyd’s death spurred rallies and protests across the country, including Valley communities.
Nisan Trotter, a Lewisburg business owner who participated in the If Not Us, Then Who movement in the Valley last summer, said he believed the jury did its job.
“The verdict has been rendered,” he said. “In essence, the American judicial system, with today’s decision, forecasted higher grounds of accountability.
“This isn’t just a win for black people, this is a win for humanity.”
Harvey Edwards, who teaches at Susquehanna University, called the verdict a “watershed moment in so many ways.”
Edwards said it allows more people to see some of the injustice in the country and he believes it will put America on a new path.
“We are getting closer to trying to make the ideals of this nation real,” he said.
Edwards said he hopes that the country can move into other areas that need to be addressed, such as dealing with far-right white supremacist groups.
“Until Jan. 6, people only saw Black Lives Matter protests,” he said. “I hope this can be an inflection point at starting to look at gun control. Look at how many people’s lives have been taken recently. How can we make ourselves safe while still abiding by the Second Amendment?”
Police and legislatorsMahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the verdict did not surprise him, especially in America’s current climate and the case itself.
“Given the video evidence that was used in the case, the testimony by the prosecution,” Dyroff said. “They had a very strong case against Chauvin.”
The Valley’s legislators reacted swiftly to the verdict as well.
Pennsylvania U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, a Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Republican, both said their thoughts were with the Floyd family.
“My sympathies remain with the Floyd family,” Toomey said. “While nothing can cure the hurt the Floyd family lives with every day, I do hope this verdict brings them a degree of solace.”
Casey said while Chauvin will be held accountable for Floyd’s murder, it is not justice.
True justice, Casey said, “will come when Congress passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other measures to begin to right the wrongs created by systemic racism and injustice.”
U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, said “there is no question Floyd should be alive today.
“The tragic circumstances surrounding his death have reopened wounds in our nation that might take years, or even decades to heal,” Keller said. “I hope that today’s verdict brings closure to a dreadful incident and allows our country to begin to move forward as one nation.”
U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, said the judicial system worked as designed.
“I hope the country can unite at this time and I encourage my colleagues in Congress to support Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act to improve police training, accountability, and transparency,” he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf called Floyd’s murder a tragedy, one that has been repeated in the nation
“We know that one verdict will not, by itself, change the course of our nation,” Wolf said. “But this verdict was made possible by the bravery and ceaseless advocacy of people who stood up and called for change, and it marks a turning point. The work of changing policing, of fighting for racial justice, of ending centuries of discriminatory and traumatic policymaking, is hard and painful. It is also, above all, necessary.”
‘Journey toward true justice’True justice will be achieved when nobody feels unsafe in our communities because of their race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, religion or ability, said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green.
“Confirming that George Floyd was murdered is an important step in our national reckoning with racial injustice and systemic racism, but it is just a step,” he said. “Let us use this moment to continue our journey toward true justice.”
In a message sent to the Bucknell community, Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak, provost, and Nikki Young, associate provost for equity and inclusive excellence, said, “In the wake of the trial, we are most struck by the critical importance of taking action — not just by signing petitions, or by posting on social media, but by stepping up in the moment to help those in immediate need.”
Penn State University president Eric Barron said the verdict does not mitigate the trauma, frustration and anger over Floyd’s death.
“We grieve because George Floyd was taken from his family and his community because of the wanton and unjustifiable abuse of power,” Barron said in a statement. “We grieve because racism, inequality, and brutality in America persist.”
“The fact that so many Black Americans have died as George Floyd did is a heartbreaking reality that cannot be ignored. We must not accept these acts of injustice.”