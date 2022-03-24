A day after news that one of Northumberland County's largest employers plans to close over the next two years, community leaders expressed their surprise at the departure of Merck's Cherokee Pharmaceutical plant.
The closure will mean about 300 full-time employees are out of work when Merck begins phasing out the Riverside plant in 2024. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Cherokee plant is the ninth-largest employer in the county, trailing the likes of Weis Markets, Knoebels, Geisinger and few others.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of economic development council DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) that serves Montour, Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Columbia counties, said Merck has reached out to DRIVE.
"We need to better understand the company's plan not only for the employees but also the facility,” said Wakeman. "In providing a two-year timeline for winding down operations, Merck has time to evaluate and develop a strategy for the closure. Public partners such as Advance Central PA and Career Link as well as DRIVE and others will work with the Merck team to provide an array of services to employees and the company."
In a release sent Wednesday afternoon confirming the closure, Merck officials said the move would impact 300 employees "with separations occurring in a phased approach over a number of years; no separations related to this closure are expected in 2022. It’s important to emphasize that the decision to cease operations is no reflection of the performance of our Cherokee employees."
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the news coming out of Merck-Cherokee is "certainly disappointing," but something he knew was possible.
"Just a few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet with plant manager Frank Walley, and his assistant Beth Holmes,” he said. "Our discussions were pleasant yet, at times, foreboding. We knew this day was coming but hoped that it wouldn't come too soon. At times such as these our first thoughts are for the men and women who work, in some cases, their entire careers at Merck.
"Plant closings are tough on everyone, particularly the employees and their families," he said. "For those individuals choosing not to stay with Merck or its affiliates, we will work tirelessly to ensure that they get the training and the opportunities that they need to fill any of the hundreds of open positions existing right here in the Greater Susquehanna Valley."
Merck said it is committed to assisting and supporting employees and providing separation benefits. The plant's employees also can apply for other positions within the company, with job transfers timed to ensure the continued operation of Cherokee.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county had not been notified before Wednesday afternoon.
“I never thought they’d leave. It’s a shock,” said Schiccatano. “It’s always a sad day when an employer closes down. It’s sad that those people who worked there over the years will be out of a position.”
Merck has been a good employer for a long period of time, he said.
“Hopefully someone else will come in, pick up the slack and help grow in the area,” he said.
"It is certainly disappointing to hear this announcement from a long-term area employer,” said Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce President Fred Gaffney. "As there have been operational changes at that facility in the past, we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for the plant to continue to be used in some capacity to retain or replace as many jobs as possible. The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will be glad to work with our partners in economic development to maintain the site's economic value to the area."
The plant sits along the Susquehanna River on a 323-acre complex, 127 of those acres inside the fence line.