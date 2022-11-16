SUNBURY — The seven libraries of Northumberland County are asking community members to visit their local branch and complete a postcard stating why they are thankful for the library.
Northumberland County libraries include the Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Public Library and the Shamokin Coal Township Public Library.
The postcards will then be mailed to local and state elected officials, according to library officials.
"Here in Sunbury, the Degenstein Community Library has stepped up for the community," Melissa Rowse, library director, said. "The library improved its WiFi access and installed extenders into the parking lot. The library also purchased WiFi hotspots for families to use for internet access at home."
Rowse said the library continues to waive fines and offer curbside service, where a patron’s materials are personally delivered to their cars, and Booktender, a service where the staff selects books based on your interests.
"All of the public libraries in Northumberland County are working hard to meet the needs of their communities with quality programming, classes, homeschool materials, electronic resources, and books," she said.
“Libraries = Strong Communities” is the theme for the postcard campaign, according to Rowse.
"It highlights the essential role libraries play in transforming lives and strengthening communities," she said.
"Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and they welcome everyone to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is happy district children have library options in the Sunbury area.
"I am thankful our libraries give our students a place to go outside of school," Bendle said. "I am also thankful for the support given to the libraries by our community and local and state legislators."