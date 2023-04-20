SUNBURY — There are 36 sites within 25 miles of Sunbury for Valley residents who want to dispose of unwanted drugs on Saturday during National Drug Take Back Day.
Sites include police stations — like Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove and Milton — county courthouses — like the Montour County Courthouse — stores — like Weis Markets in Selinsgrove and CVS in Milton — and medical facilities — like Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).
The national day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but sites have differing hours of participation. For a list of nearby sites and hours of participation, visit https://www.ddap.pa.gov/Get%20Help%20Now/Pages/Find-a-Drug-Take-Back-Location.aspx.
Many young people who misuse prescription drugs take them from medicine cabinets so keeping unused opioids or other common drugs that can be misused in medicine cabinets is unsafe, according to DDAP. This drug take back program helps residents get those expired and unwanted prescription drugs out of their homes.
To prepare drugs for disposal, all prescribed medications should be contained inside their original bottle or placed inside a small sealed container (plastic bottle) or a resealable plastic bag and any personal information on the bottle should be removed or marked out with a permanent marker.
The program allows for the disposal of over-the-counter and prescription medications, patches and ointments, pet medicines and vitamins. However, each take-back location has the right to determine what items will be accepted, DDAP officials said.
Compressed cylinders or aerosols — like asthma inhalers — iodine-containing medications, thermometers and alcohol and illicit drugs like marijuana, heroin and LSD will not be accepted at take back locations, according to DDAP.