Robert Maurer spent 32 days in Evangelical Community Hospital battling COVID-19. The only thing his daughter Amy Jo Adams wanted was for her father to return to the same Mifflinburg home he had lived in since the 1960s.
All Mauer wanted was chocolate cake with peanut butter icing and Middleswarth potato chips.
Monday, they both got their wish.
Maurer returned to his Mifflinburg home via a police escort after his release from the hospital about 11:30 a.m. From his home Monday, Maurer said he never understood how serious his situation was.
"I didn't even know what was wrong," he said. "I knew I was being treated for pneumonia but I didn't understand the virus. I remember bits and pieces. I remember that if I tried to get out of bed an alarm would go off."
Adams said her father was taken to Evangelical by ambulance on April 9. While he didn't have much coughing, he did have some breathing issues and a mild fever. A rapid test that night confirmed COVID-19, she said.
Adams admitted things did not look well for her father when he was first admitted to the hospital. Her father, 82, had a lot of pre-existing conditions, including diabetes.
"It was touch-and-go for the first two weeks," she said. "There wasn't a lot of hope, but he started to turn the corner."
Three or four days into his stay, Adams said her father struggled. He chose not to be treated by a ventilator, but it never got to that point, she said.
The family was able to stay in contact with him Maurer through iPads provided by the hospital. "Nurses sat with him to hold his hand. They held an iPad so that we could see him because he was too weak to hold it himself," she said.
A few weeks into his stay, Maurer was put on a liquid diet. The move "motivated him more to work hard."
"I was really hungry for chocolate cake with peanut butter icing," Mauer said. "And Middleswarth potato chips. I couldn't wait to get home for that. I also wanted to see my family again because it was a long time since I saw them."
"He really wanted that chocolate cake and Middleswarth chips," she said. "He mentioned those two things every time we talked to him."
Adams said she didn't really expect her father to return home to her mother, Delores. She thought he may end up an assisted-living facility. She pointed to Evangelical's acute care facility as the reason for his return. "I can't say enough about the staff at Evangelical," Adams said Monday after her parents were reunited. "They are amazing. It's truly a miracle. Evangelical was fantastic. They brought him back.
"They called me daily with updates, explaining every step of his condition and treatment plan. Everyone worked together to save his life, so he could get home and eat my Mom's chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. I cannot say how truly blessed we are to have him, because of that team."