MILTON — A Milton man was killed in a vehicle accident in Lycoming County on Tuesday according to state police at Montoursville.
State police reported 24-year-old Merl L. Edison was killed following a collision with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 66-year-old Gerald Carroll, of Rustburg, Virginia along Route 42 north of Unityville.
Carroll was driving north on Route 42 and Edison was traveling south on the same route. Police said Edison's vehicle struck the front driver side bumper of Carroll’s vehicle. Carroll's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its passenger side, police said.
— THE DAILY ITEM