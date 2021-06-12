Saturday marked the 10th consecutive day no Susquehanna Valley county residents died due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.
The last time that happened during the 15-month pandemic was June 5, 2020. At that point, only five Valley residents had died of COVID-19.
To date, 597 Valley residents have died due to the virus, including 356 in Northumberland County, 89 in Union County, 85 in Snyder and 67 in Montour. Death and infection statistics are tracked based on residence.
The state reported 412 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, making it the seventh day in eight with fewer than 500 new cases. To date 21,537 Valley residents have been infected with the disease.
There were 14 new infections in the Valley, at least one in each county. Union County had the most, with seven, followed by Snyder (4), Northumberland (2) and Montour (1).
There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
Hospitalizations
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 182 patients in the last five days, according to data included in Saturday's midday report from the state Department of Health.
Of the 572 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of midnight Saturday, 158 were in ICUs -- a decrease of 10 from Saturday -- and 105 were on ventilators -- an increase of three.
In Valley health care facilities, 30 patients were hospitalized, 14 in ICUs and three on ventilators, the same numbers as reported on Thursday.
Geisinger was treating 22 admitted patients, nine of them in ICUs and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, two of three patients were in ICUs. At Evangelical Community Hospital, three of five were in ICUs.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators
Vaccinations
Pennsylvania did not update its vaccination statistics on Saturday. Two weeks ago, Health department officials said they would stop providing full updates on weekends but would wrap up all reporting on Mondays. They did not update the vaccine statistics Saturday but did update them Sunday.
As of midnight Friday, Pennsylvania had administered 11,106,526 vaccines, fifth-most in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Pennsylvania, 56.6% of all adults are fully vaccinated and 72.8% have received their first dose.
In Valley counties, 156,958 doses have been administered, including 75,934 second doses, which provide full vaccination protection.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the same number as reported through last weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There was one active case — a staff member — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. One employee and one inmate infection were added to the list on Tuesday, but the inmate case no longer appears in the state Department of Corrections' report. There were no cases at the facility as of Monday. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Saturday have been the same since the weekend.