SHAMOKIN DAM — Jeff and Sue Ryan sat in their vehicle, holding hands, as St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Vicar Mindy Bartholomew stood at the driver-side window and said a prayer after marking a cross in ashes on their foreheads.
The Selinsgrove couple are parishioners of the Shamokin Dam church but were unable to attend Ash Wednesday's evening service so they took part in the Ashes to Go event earlier in the day.
"It's just a part of our Christian life," said Sue Ryan of celebrating the beginning of Lent.
A few minutes later, Mary Schreffler, of Gratz, drove up to receive the ashes and a prayer from Bartholomew who stood outside the North Old Trail church.
Ash Wednesday was celebrated at churches across the Valley.
Speaking about its significance, Bartholomew said, "It's a time for Christians to focus on our sinfulness, to receive God's forgiveness and a chance for healing."
The ritual marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season which is a tradition that involves fasting and prayer leading up to Easter.
"Lent is a time for recognizing we are dependent on God," said Bartholomew.