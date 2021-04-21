SUNBURY — Three Valley municipalities received a combined $1.625 million in state grants to help fund upcoming projects.
The grants were part of $48 million awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Multimodal Transportation Fund to improve Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure.
Sunbury, in Northumberland County, and Anthony Township, Montour County, each got $700,000 and Kelly Township, Union County, received $225,000.
Sunbury’s $700,000 will pay for nearly half of the $1.5 million Reagan Street flood project.
“I am grateful that the CFA saw the merits of the application submitted by the City of Sunbury,” Sen. John Gordner, R-27, said. “This will continue the revitalization and flood mitigation of the downtown area.”
Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver, R-109, fought to get the funding for Sunbury’s project, which includes a separation of stormwater and sewage pipes, which will assist in mitigating flood conditions during rain events.
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister is in charge of the project and said he was thrilled when he heard the news Wednesday.
“We are grateful to Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver for everything they continue to do for the city of Sunbury,” he said Wednesday. “This was fantastic news for our residents and they will benefit from this project for many years to come.”
Culver said she is happy for residents.
“I am excited to watch this project come to fruition,” she said.
The project is set to start to go to the bidding process for contractors to conduct the work in May.
Gordner said $325 million was made in requests across the state and only $48 million was given out. Gordner said Sunbury was fortunate to receive $700,000 of that $48 million.
Anthony Township officials will use the funds on Larson Road reconstruction. According to a news release from Gordner and state Rep. Kurt A. Masser, R-107, the conditions of the road are so bad a full-depth reclamation of 7,392 feet will need to occur. The total cost of the project is $714,900.
“This grant will help to create a safer roadway for travel for all motorists using Larson Road,” Masser said.
Gordner said he was proud to work with Masser to acquire the funds, and pleased the authority recognized the importance of providing funding toward the project.
Kelly Township officials will use their portion of the grant for a Hospital Drive roundabout and pedestrian connectivity project.
The Commonwealth Financing Agency was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this report.