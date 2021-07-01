Valley municipalities in three counties are set to receive more than $3.1 million under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced this week that the first payments have been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities.
“These funds will be put to great use by communities across Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “It’s a top priority at Treasury to make sure these payments get into the hands of local leaders quickly and efficiently so they can be used to help address the effects of the pandemic.”
The disbursements made this week include payments to 487 municipalities, including 15 in the Valley. Treasury will continue to pay municipalities on a rolling basis as they complete the necessary steps to receive payment. According to Garrity's office, payments from the program will be processed in two batches — the first 50 percent of the allocation going out with payments starting this week, while the remaining 50 percent of allotted funds will be disbursed approximately 12 months later.
Eleven municipalities received funding in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and one in Union County. No municipalities received funding in Montour County in the latest data released from the state.
Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city is still considering what to do with the money. According to state data, Sunbury is scheduled to receive $489,956, the second-largest total in the Valley. Coal Township is scheduled to get $531,241.
“We are having ongoing conversations about it,” Backer said. “We are planning to discuss this at council meetings and set up meetings with the public. We have no concrete decisions on what we will use the money for and it is somewhat unclear in what exactly we could use it for.”
According to the Treasurer's office, municipalities can use the funding to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
Lauren Martz, Selinsgrove borough manager, said the municipality has received $309,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
She said the finance committee will meet Tuesday prior to the public meeting and discuss how to spend the money.
“I’d like to see it used to improve technology” to improve communication and presentations, she said. “If there’s a flood or an emergency and people can’t get to work, we’ve proven that we can still get the work done."
Backer said he is in discussions with various governmental agencies before they collectively decide how to move forward.
“I know emergency services and tourism is part of what we could spend it on,” he said. “So we are seeing what we can do and there will be many discussions upcoming on this.”