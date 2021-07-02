With the adoption of Pennsylvania Act 43 of 2017, consumers over 18 years old were allowed to buy and set off explosives such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, with certain restrictions.
Buy them they did, particularly last year when nearly all of the large community displays were canceled because of COVID-19, in record numbers according to industry leaders.
Pennsylvanians are able to legally purchase and use "consumer-grade" or "Class C" fireworks that contain up to 50 milligrams of explosive. That means firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets can all be purchased and used at home. The state does restrict fireworks that are within 150 feet of a building that is occupied. Additionally, fireworks cannot be set off any public or private property without the permission of the owner.
Most Valley municipalities don't have specific ordinances regulating those so-called “consumer fireworks,” though if residents are creating too much noise or disturbing the peace, police may pay them a call this weekend.
“The borough had reviewed a fireworks ordinance back when the purchasing regulations changed,” said Jackie Hart, Danville’s director of code and building development.
The ordinance was never adopted. Danville Mayor Bernie Swank would like to see council revisit the issue.
“I think some of the people had children and thought it’s fun with the fireworks,” Swank said as one reason the ordinance wasn’t adopted. “To me, it’s very dangerous in the borough because everybody lives so close together. The aerial ones were landing on the roof next to where I live. I would like to still see that ordinance passed.”
In Mifflinburg, Police Chief Jeffrey Hackenberg said there is not fireworks-specific language in borough code but there is a brief mention of them in the borough's burning ordinance.
"We enforce the existing Pennsylvania laws relating to fireworks to the best of our ability," he said.
Mahoning Township enacted an ordinance in 2008 that regulates “display fireworks,” the high-powered explosives shot off during community events. They can only be purchased and used by professionals 21 and older who also must obtain a permit from the municipality to fire them off, according to the ordinance, which reflects the state law.
Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said on Wednesday his department has not received many complaints yet this year, but he expects them to come in as the holiday approaches.
“We get those every year,” Dyroff said. “My officers will respond to those kinds of complaints.”
He said his officers will take enforcement action if they determine who is responsible for the violation.
He said there are restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks. People may not ignite or discharge fireworks or sparkling devices on public or private property without the owner’s permission; ignite or discharge them within or throw them from a motor vehicle or building, or throw them into a motor vehicle or building or at another person, under the state law.
Anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited from setting off fireworks, and no one can set them off within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
Dyroff said violators would face a summary violation that comes with a fine of up to $100. Someone illegally selling fireworks could be cited under the township ordinance for a misdemeanor violation and face a fine of up to $300.
Sunbury has a fireworks-specific chapter in its city code, which was adopted by council last August. A city police officer, fire chief or official designee are all authorized to call for a resident to "cease all fireworks activity when there is a determination that there is imminent or immediate danger to any person(s) or any property, buildings, structures or premises." The officials are instructed to "take any steps necessary."
Anyone found in violation of any portion of the chapter — which has seven sections — can be fined anywhere from $100 to $1,000.
Tribune News Service and Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.