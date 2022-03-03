A Valley musician wanted to do something about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Woody Wolfe, director of the local children’s charity Heart to Hand Ministries, wrote a song about the Ukrainian people, calling for peace in the nation.
Wolfe, who has frequently traveled to Ukraine since 1998 for work, said that he wrote the song on Feb. 16 — which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Ukrainian National Unity Day.
He said that the song initially came to be through a form of “self-medicating.”
“I’ve gotten close to a lot of people over there and so it’s, it’s one of those things where you sit and feel like you’re doing nothing,” Wolfe said. “And the way I tend to process that is I sit and play music, and you know, at times, write and that’s what came out of it.”
For the past 41 years, Wolfe said he has been singing in hospitals to help people process the challenges that they are going through. Combining that experience with the love of music he witnessed in Ukraine, he said writing the song came naturally to him.
“One thing I’ve found with the Ukrainian people are arts are huge over there,” he said. “Just about every child I met over there played some sort of an instrument and they’re very serious about it. They take their music studies very seriously.”
Wolfe said that he believes it’s important to not lose the arts in times of turmoil, but he doesn’t think that will be a problem in Ukraine.
Monica Prince, an assistant professor of Creative Writing at Susquehanna University, agreed with Wolfe’s sentiment of practicing art in trying times.
“I think what’s interesting about utilizing art is that we have this kind of steaming urge to make beautiful things, even if everything is ugly,” she said. “So we write songs, we write poems, we write plays, and stories because ultimately, artists have a responsibility to pay attention to history as it’s being made, to make sure that people don’t forget.”
Prince said that a local artist creating work to comment on an event such as this is a natural response as a form of activism. She said that historians keep track of the factual information of what happened, but artists can keep track of how these events impact people’s emotions.
Before the invasion, Wolfe said that he and some colleagues were planning a trip to Ukraine. He said he and his friends are hoping that the situation will be resolved before their possible summer trip. If not, they are also looking to go in the winter of 2023.
The song can be listened to on Wolfe’s Facebook page, or YouTube.