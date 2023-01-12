NORTHUMBERLAND — A well-known and popular local musician will be honored on Sunday with a Celebration of Life that will include family, friends and fellow musicians.
“Scott had a saying, ‘Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every Note,’” said Geoff Craven, organizer of the event. “And that’s what we are going to do on Sunday.”
The Celebration of Life will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Front Street Station in Northumberland.
Craven, who plays keyboard and guitar, and Bachman were co-founders of Trainwreck Survivors, a classic rock group that has played Valley venues since 2019. Bachman also used to lead the open mic nights at The Rusty Rail. He died in October 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Suffering such a recent loss is hard, but Craven said Bachman’s spirit is “always with us.”
According to those who knew him best, Bachman “loved music and he loved playing his guitar.”
“He taught himself how to play when he was 18 years old,” said Craven. “He was introduced into the music scene by his older brother in the late 60s, and it wasn't long before he was playing in a band and traveling throughout the region doing what he loved.”
Bachman recorded at the Record Plant in New York City, at Pat McGuire's Studio in Arlington, Texas and locally. He mentored and encouraged many people to play music through lessons, and hosting open mic events at the Rusty Rail and Three Beards Brewing.
“Many of his students commented on how he not only taught them music, but also about life, changing their lives for the better,” said Craven.
One of those students was Mark Alexander of New Berlin.
“(Scott) taught me a lot in the couple of years we gigged together on and off as a duo or with (TWS) on stage,” said Alexander. “A wonderfully talented man taken too soon. I'll think of him each and every time I play that crazy D chord on the 9th fret he taught me to play on Pure Prairie League's ‘Amie.’”
Sunday’s celebration will include approximately 25 musicians who will be performing and Craven said he is expecting many more that will share their talents and love of music in honor of Bachman. There will be a house band available to back up any musicians who desire to join in.
“Basically it’s a ‘Who's Who’ of the local music scene,” said Craven.
So far performers include Ann Kerstetter, Bryan Noaker, Bill Stetz, Benjamin Bachman (Scott's nephew), Stu Shrawder, Bonnie Wicher, Dave Ginley, Kathy Bartol, Aaron Rice, Trainwreck Survivors, Zane Shaffer, Leo Keenan, Chris Trasati, Nick Daniloff and Band, Karen Nogle/Bill Engle, Peggy Shelly, Sunbury Slim, and more.
Shelly, a flutist, knew Bachman as a fellow musician and performed with him in several music venues.
“I knew (Scott) first when he played in Jesse Rock band,” she said. "He also taught guitar lessons first at the Sunbury YMCA arts center and in his own private home.”
She said Bachman was more than just a friend, he was an “excellent music mentor.”
“He was an encourager of all musicians,” she said. “He was quite humble and understanding of all musicians.”
He always “gently” encouraged Shelly to play her flute at open mics and to play a variety of songs. On Sunday, Shelly said she plans to play a song or two to honor and cherish Bachman’s memory.
For Carolyn Daniloff of Lewisburg, what made Bachman unique wasn’t just that he was kind, but how much he thought about others. She isn’t surprised so many people want to celebrate his life.
“I think it was the combination of what a great musician he was, how humble he was and how he mentored others,” said Daniloff. “There’s nothing quite like the camaraderie of the music people.”
Daniloff said she will always be filled with gratitude, not only for Bachman, but all of the open mic musicians.
“(Scott) just had a way of making it all come together with his love of mentorship and music,” she said.
Though tickets are not being sold for the event, which is free and open to the public, plan to get there early so as not to miss a thing.
“We are expecting a large crowd of musicians, music lovers and friends,” said Craven.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. There will be a little bit of something that should entertain everyone.
“There will be music from of styles from rock, country, ballads, blues and originals,” said Craven. “If you enjoy live music, camaraderie — it's the place to be,” said Craven.