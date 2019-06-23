DANVILLE — Hundreds flocked to learn more about Native American culture on the first day of the Danville Numu Haakhana Intertribal Pow Wow at Hess Recreation Area Saturday.
Native American veterans opened activities with a ceremony of flags including the American flag, the eagle staff and POW-MIA flag. Dancers joined in after flags were posted in stands.
Announcer Mark Onehawk invited any veteran, active service member and families of those who served and first responders to join in walking or dancing around the field.
The pow wow continues today. Admission is $1 which goes to the Montour Area Recreation Commission that manages Hess Recreation Area, which is a new venue for the event.
Organizers said they had outgrown Sunnybrook Park, in the Danville area, which was the previous host.
Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ages 5 and younger are admitted free.
Among the young dancers was Bella Brown, 7, of Red Lion, who does a fancy shaw dance where she mimics a butterfly and spins around in a colorful outfit. Bella said she enjoys dancing since her mother, father and brother also dance at pow wows.
“We go all over the East Coast every other weekend,” her mother Kandi Brown said of pow wows. Her son Ethan Brown, 12, is a grass dancer who said dancing is special to him and to the culture. Kandi is a descendant of Native Americans. Her husband Adam Gephard is also a dancer.
Keith Rodrigues, a Navaho from Denver, Pa., and originally from Pueblo, Colo., said pow wows are held to teach people that Native Americans have the deepest roots in Pennsylvania.
He explained grass dancers originate from when Native Americans encountered tall grass and wanted to camp.
“To bless the spot, they would dance in a circle and flatten the grass,” he said.
Don Wild Eagles, of the Poconos, said drums represent the heartbeat with the main dancers being the vein that keeps the blood flowing and “keep traditions alive.”
His son Joachim Star Cloud, a senior in business and internet technology at Bloomsburg University, performed a grass dance and a hoop dance with 22 hoops. Wild Eagle said he serves as a traditional dancer and also as a speaker and teacher of the Wolf Clan to make the public aware of the environment.
Star Cloud has been dancing since he was a child with Wild Eagle, a Pima Maricopa, saying they enjoy local pow wows. Star Cloud has presented a hoop dance at his university.
Betty Hanson, of Hughesville, attended after missing a recent pow wow at Forksville. “We try to go — they’re a lot of fun,” she said. Her great-great-great grandmother was Cherokee.
The Danville event has two food vendors and 20 vendors selling a variety of items including jewelry, dream catchers made by the Navaho, South American items, books and colorful stones used for health, protection and more, said Laura Hess, one of the organizers.
Trudy Sayman, of Muncy, was holding her granddaughter Olivia Johnson, who turns 10 months today (Sunday). Sayman helps out with pow wows including one in May in New Tripoli. A Seneca, Sayman said Oliva was wearing moccasins made by one of the vendors.
Josette Mull, Tom Nye and John Bevan, all of Shamokin, went to the pow wow because “we’ve never experienced anything like this before. We want to see what it’s like,” Mull said.
Among the main dancers is Diane Hummingbird Larkin, of Zionville, who participates in at least eight pow wows a year including one as far as Ohio. The Lenape wearing buckskin said she wants to teach people about her culture.