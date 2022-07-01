Valley native David Bzdak is heading home after losing his second night on NBC’s popular trivia show, Jeopardy!
Bzdak, 54, a 1986 Milton Area High School graduate, finished the second round in third place. The Final Jeopardy category was World Geography and though he knew the answer, Bzdak came in third.
Bzdak’s parents still reside in New Columbia. A professor of philosophy at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Bzdak was an English and Philosophy major at Bloomsburg University.
Bzdak won $2,000 Thursday night.