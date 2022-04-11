Nathan Morgan, a New Columbia native, always knew that he wanted to enlist in the military. Both of his parents were prior active duty, and while other kids wanted to be police officers or nurses, he always wanted to be like his parents.
Last month, Morgan and his fellow cadets from Slippery Rock University’s Army ROTC program rode in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on their way to a “combined field training exercise,” as Morgan described it. The cadets rode the helicopter to Camp Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Ravenna, Ohio, where they met other school’s programs for the training.
The Frontier Battalion, made up of students from SRU and Clarion University, was the only unit that arrived via helicopter.
“More or less (we wanted to) just improve morale, get everybody in a good mindset and just kind of show off a little bit because we’re joined there with other schools and they get to watch us fly in on Black Hawk helicopters,” Morgan, a safety management major, said.
He explained that Black Hawk helicopters are typically used for transporting troops and equipment, not for attack formations. MSG William Rittersdorf, a senior military science instructor, said that learning how to operate the safety restraints on the aircraft was one of the important lessons for this exercise.
“We do things always with the mind towards safety and mitigation of risk,” Rittersdorf said. As one of the instructors, he said the primary goal was also to familiarize the cadets with how to approach and disembark the aircraft. “If they have some awareness of that process, then we’re preparing them for the eventualities of their chosen profession,” he said.
The exercise began at the intramural practice fields on Harmony Road and ended at Camp Garfield. Total, the ride only took about 35 minutes, Morgan said — much shorter than the hour and a half drive it normally takes.
This wasn’t Morgan’s first time riding in a helicopter. Actually, he said this was probably his sixth time. Last semester he was involved in a similar training exercise. This time, due to the weather, he said that they were not able to make some of the maneuvers they could last time.
“They took us on what’s called a nap of the Earth, which is pretty much high speed, low altitude movement,” he said, talking about the fall semester trip. “So basically, they more or less would go 10 or 15 feet above treetops and they’re going at much higher speeds and basic travel distances, say 150 miles, plus, an hour. and then they’re banking hard left or right going higher elevation dipping down basically just moving quickly across the terrain. and it’s very fun and exhilarating.”
The ride wasn’t all fun and games though for the cadets. Morgan said he learned a lot from this recent experience in particular, as a senior in the program.
“I felt this was a way to kind of best branch away from the typical college day-to-day activities, you wake up and you do your college classes, but then you also do ROTC on the sidelines,” he said.
Morgan has been a member of the Army National Guard since 2017. Post-graduation, he’ll be commissioning into the aviation branch of the U.S. Army.