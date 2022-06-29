The childhood dreams of an area native will come true Thursday night.
David Bzdak, now of Syracuse, N.Y., is making his television debut on the popular television game show Jeopardy on Thursday's episode. His parents, William and Bridget Bzdak, still live in New Columbia.
Bzdak, 54, said he and his family have long been Jeopardy watchers.
“My grandmother on my dad's side used to watch Jeopardy a lot. That got me interested,” he said. “She never graduated high school but she was very self-taught. She was a great role model for how to learn stuff on your own, not necessarily formal education.”
Bzdak who was a sports freelancer for The Daily Item for several years, graduated from Milton Area School District in 1986. A professor of philosophy at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Bzdak was an English major at Bloomsburg University.
He still has ties to the area. “My mom works for a veterinarian in Danville and my dad is retired,” Bzdak said. “They were pretty excited. They watch Jeopardy, too.”
Bzdak said he first tried out for Jeopardy in 2001 at a casino. Bzdak tried out approximately six times for Jeopardy once he was older. He said in 2018 he had a former student on the show.
“That motivated me to start trying,” he said. He said contestants can only take the test once a year, but after his last audition, he didn't hear anything for months.
He said he did an at-home test for the show in 2021. It was an online application process.
“There were a total of three or four stages,” he said about getting on the show. August 2021 was the last interview.
“They said now you're in the contest pool,” he added.
But according to Bzdak, just because you are in the contestant pool does not mean you get on the show.
“I lost hope around the new year,” he said about the process. He said it was kind of surprising to get the call in early April to shoot at end of that month.
“I read about people who got that far in the process and had to keep trying over and over,” he said. “I was pretty surprised” to be invited to the show.
The show was recorded in April. It airs tonight. Due to rules prescribed by Jeopardy, Bzdak is not able to speak of his experiences on the show until it airs.
“I boned up a lot once I knew I was going to be on the show,” said Bzdak.
Geography and History were his two main study categories to brush up on. Bzdak said his children — ages 16, 13, and 10 — helped him with prepare for the show, going over some pop culture information.