MILTON — Valley native David Bzdak won Thursday’s Jeopardy! and will appear on Friday’s Jeopardy!
Bzdak, 54, a 1986 Milton Area High School graduate, did well in both rounds, ending the second in the lead with $15,000.
The Final Jeopardy category was U.S. Cities and while he got the answer incorrect, he wagered less than his competitors.
Bzdak’s parents still reside in New Columbia. A professor of philosophy at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Bzdak was an English and Philosophy major at Bloomsburg University.