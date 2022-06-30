DAVID BZDAK

David Bzdak, a Milton Area High School graduate, is pictured with new Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik. Bzdak will appear on the game show on tonight.

MILTON — Valley native David Bzdak won Thursday’s Jeopardy! and will appear on Friday’s Jeopardy!

Bzdak, 54, a 1986 Milton Area High School graduate, did well in both rounds, ending the second in the lead with $15,000.

The Final Jeopardy category was U.S. Cities and while he got the answer incorrect, he wagered less than his competitors.

Bzdak’s parents still reside in New Columbia. A professor of philosophy at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, Bzdak was an English and Philosophy major at Bloomsburg University.

