More than 270 nonprofits are asking for Valley residents' help this week when the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) hosts the ninth Raise the Region online fundraiser.
The 30-hour online fundraising event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Nonprofits from six counties — including 126 from Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — will participate in this year's event.
Beginning Wednesday night, anyone can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) for a donation. As has been the case since the program started in 2013, the gifts will be stretched by a $150,000 donation by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax-deductible.
“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer Wilson, president and CEO of FCPF. "Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals."
For Valley nonprofits, the fundraiser is always important, but perhaps even more so this year.
“The last year has been hard to say the least,” says Kahla DeSmit, managing director of the Lewisburg Children's Museum, one of 42 nonprofits from Union County that signed up. “Because of COVID, the museum has faced furloughs, drastically reduced admissions revenue, removing of favorite, high-touch exhibit components, and reducing open hours, but we persevere because we know that the need for children to explore, create and grow is now more important than ever.”
“Never before have we done so much with so little,” says DeSmit. “We owe it all to generous volunteers and board members who put the time in to develop quality programs for children in our community. Raise the Region is a chance for us all to work together once more.”
At the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville, Director Kathleen McQuiston said funds raised through Raise the Region will serve multiple purposes for the library.
"2020 was a horrible year for us all, but now we are thinking about what 2021 can bring as we transition out of the pandemic," she said. "We have to consider what kind of services we provide. We will have to navigate a lot between virtual programs and services for people who want to come in.
"We have to have the resources to take care of everybody."
McQuiston said the Danville library has taken part in the fundraiser for at least the last five years.
"The number of people donating to us through Raise the Region each year continues to grow," she said.
Since 2013, Raise the Region has combined to raise $10.2 million for nonprofits across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in the community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.