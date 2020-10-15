Valley not letting pandemic hinder Halloween happenings

COVID-19 will have some impact on Valley Halloween celebrations, but other events will go on or be re-cast as safe, family friendly events.
The fun begins tonight with a "reverse parade" in Sunbury at the Shikellamy High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Vistors can drive or walk through a designated area around the Shikellamy High School as they collect candy or other treats from fire police, fire departments and other participants. Families are asked to drive down 10th Street toward Walnut and park in the lot across from the high school. Starting at 7:30 p.m., they will be permitted to walk along D Bitting Avenue along the high school, walk around the back of the school along Church Street to Stadium Drive across Walnut, to the Northumberland County Administration Center parking lot and then back to the original lot where their cars are parked. The parade is for children age 13 and younger.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will host a series of Halloween events, beginning with with its Halloween Chemistry Show in partnership with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
“We had tremendous success with our virtual Backyard Chemistry Show this summer,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM Managing Director. “The virtual format allows us to bring amazing science demonstrations to families in a safe and accessible way.” The Virtual Halloween Chemistry Show will be available for viewing on the LCM’s Facebook Page.
The museum will also host a pumpkin decorating contest. Registration and submissions are due on Friday, Oct. 30 by 9 p.m. Free pumpkins will be available for pick up in the LCM Courtyard starting Oct. 27 while supplies last for this Museum-at-Home activity.
Other upcoming events in the Valley:
Haunted tours will be held in Mifflinburg on Oct. 17, 24 and 31, beginning at 1 p.m. A 1.5 mile walking tour of the most haunted homes and businesses in town will take place. Tour groups are limited to 15 participants to allow for social distancing. Masks are encouraged. All tours leave from the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10/person and must be purchased in advance.
A trunk-or-treat is scheduled for the Point Drive-In from 1-4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Anyone wanting to come and set up a trunk is welcome to do so.
On Sunday, Heimbach’s Country Store in Selinsgrove will host a drive-thru corn maze, 1-6 p.m., to benefit Agapeland Preschool. Cost is $20 per vehicle with up to eight people. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Heimbach’s Country Store. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25.
On Oct, 24, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sunbury is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat held at 2 p.m.
On Oct. 30 and 31 visit the Watson Inn and its Haunted Hotel event from 7-10 p.m. both nights. Cost is a $4 donation to benefit the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund 501c3.
The Middlecreek Area Community Center hosts its trunk-or-treat from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Halloween night is filled with activities across the region, including the all-day Mask-A-Rade in downtown Lewisburg. The Campus Theatre, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, the Borough, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, and the LASD Elementary PSA will offer residents an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating so families can still enjoy the spookiest day of the year by minimizing the direct interaction with others during the Pandemic. The Market Street Corridor will offer a variety of activities for families and children starting at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on the west end to the river on the east end. The event will be a time-dispersed event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-treats are scheduled for the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Herndon from 4 to 6 p.m., the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church in Mifflinburg at 6 p.m.
Front Street Station will host Halloween Karaoke from 6-10 p.m., featuring four $25 gift certificate giveaways in a costume contest.