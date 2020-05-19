The administrator of Nursing & Rehabilitation at The Mansion in Sunbury is questioning state data released Tuesday that identifies the facility as having a confirmed COVID-19 case.
The state Department of Health identified the Mansion as having at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and RiverWoods and Elmcroft of Lewisburg as having at least one positive case each for employees. RiverWoods also revealed Tuesday one independent living facility resident has tested positive.
On Tuesday, the state released a spreadsheet listing the facilities and the number of cases and deaths at 557 facilities. While the state redacted confirmed totals of less than five cases, until the latest data released on Monday, each facility had one confirmed case.
"The information is inaccurate," said Mansion Administrator Mark Monahan. "We don't have any residents with COVID-19. We reached out to the Department of Health because I don't know why they would say that. We report daily. I don't know how they made that mistake."
Monahan said the Mansion has not had a case and does not currently have a case. Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said he couldn't say why there's a discrepancy.
"We are going to be continuing to work to ensure our data is accurate compared to what is occurring in each long-term care facility," said Wardle. "As always, we are working with the data reported to us, and will work to reconcile this data on a regular basis."
RiverWoods spokesperson Allison Kauffman confirmed that RiverWoods has had one positive case for an employee, but that employee is part of the independent living facility that is completely separate from personal care or nursing care for residents. She said one independent living resident has also tested positive. The employee and resident have had no crossover with the personal care or nursing facility.
"We have strong prevention measures in place at our community, including infection control and screening practices, and are working hard to create the safest possible environment for those who live and work here," said Kauffman in a prepared statement.
There are 14 employees and 19 residents with potential exposure, symptoms, or pending COVID-19 test results on quarantine at RiverWoods, according to RiverWoods' data for independent living, personal care and the skilled nursing facility.
The Daily Item reached out to Elmcroft for comment, but a representative did not return messages.
“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”
The data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility. For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted.
“Our long-term care facilities are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s health care system. People providing care in long-term care facilities must endure these challenges of this difficult time while maintaining continuity and services for people under their care,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “We are committed to continuing networks of support for these facilities so we can navigate and overcome this challenge together.”
John Finnerty contributed to this report.