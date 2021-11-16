SUNBURY — Don’t blame the turkey for that yawn after your Thanksgiving feast.
The protein food has some of the same components of other proteins you eat regularly without making you tired. Pairing it with all the trimmings while stuffing yourself silly is the actual culprit leading you to fight fatigue while gathered with your family, area dietitians and nutritionists said.
Kimberly Criswell, dietitian-nutritionist with Bariatrics of Evangelical Community Hospital, Erin Dunleavy, lead dietician with Weis Markets Inc., and Kilene Knitter, dietitian with The GIANT Company give a breakdown on the significance of protein in your diet and why turkey is a great source.
While turkey is a very good source of protein and filled with those vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, Niacin, Zinc and iron, it also has a component that produces serotonin and causes you to slow down. This is the amino acid known as tryptophan.
This amino acid gets the blame for causing that sleepy feeling after your Thanksgiving meal.
“There’s not necessarily more of it in turkey,” Dunleavy said, “It’s also found in chicken and beans.”
So what makes you feel like falling into a slumber after your plate is cleared?
“This is a topic of debate,” Criswell said, “ It might be the serotonin your body makes from the turkey combined with the large amount of carbohydrates from the side dishes and dessert. Also, a lot of people feel tired when they eat a larger than usual meal or have some alcohol.”
The coupling of the turkey with your favorite baked corn, green bean casserole, an extra helping of stuffing and mashed potatoes followed by pumpkin pie might have something to do with it. “All of the other foods which are mainly refined carbs — causes the insulin levels to dip. It’s not necessarily the turkey. Everyone blames the turkey,” Dunleavy said.
Knitter said, “It takes a very large amount of turkey to cause the actual sleepiness. It’s actually your body being stuffed and working on overdrive using all of its energy to digest.”
Knitter suggested a walk after dinner to help that digestion move along easier.
Another suggestion is to keep the plate well-balanced to avoid that crash, Dunleavy said.
While it’s typical to want mainly meat and potatoes or other starchy foods, make sure to include some leafy greens or carrots, Dunleavy said.
Knitter said the plate should have one quarter of protein (your turkey or other meat), half the plate of vegetables and another quarter of the plate with your starchy foods. The starchy foods would include the mashed potatoes, corn, peas, and grains.
However, don’t miss out on the benefits of eating turkey because you are afraid of falling asleep.
Benefits of protein
“My biggest suggestion is to enjoy all the foods,” Knitter said, pointing out Thanksgiving is a once a year event. “Start small with smaller portions of all your favorites. Then ask yourself if you want more because you’re still hungry or because you just want more.”
Dunleavy pointed out protein is one of the three essential macronutrients along with carbohydrates and fats.
“Protein is essential for many functions in the body, including building and maintaining tissues, providing fuel, supporting immunity, and carrying information and resources throughout the body,” Criswell said.
There are two types of proteins: animal and plant-based.
“Animal protein is absorbed better by the body, but we recommend adding a good balance of animal and plant based proteins to your diet,” Dunleavy said. While animal based include meats, poultry, fish and dairy, the plant based proteins are found in nuts, seeds, lentils, beans and soy.
Just how much protein one needs varies, Knitter said.
“It depends on if you are really active, your age, and your weight. You have to take all of that into consideration as to what you need to take in on a daily basis,” Knitter said.
Women should take in a minimum of 46 grams of protein a day and men should take in 56 grams at minimum, Dunleavy said.
The best choice for animal proteins is found in leaner cuts of meat, Knitter said.
“Look for loin, chop, round,” Knitter said, for when you shop for your meat. “Grilling, baking and roasting are the best ways to prepare rather than frying.”
Knitter also said two servings of fatty fish a week is ideal for a person’s intake of protein. This is something not many folks consider, she added.
“That Omega-3 is necessary for the heart and fights inflammation. A serving is four ounces or the size of a deck of cards,” Knitter said.
Turkey falls under the category of a good protein source, Knitter said. She said the lighter meat has a lower source of fat and calories, but the darker meat is actually the better source of iron and zinc.