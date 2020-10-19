Amidst Christ Community United Methodist Church's major building renovation fundraising effort came the COVID-19 pandemic but donations have not lagged, according to the capital campaign chairman.
"Folks have been faithful," Steve Rauch said of the contributions that have brought in 60 percent of the campaign goal for donations in the second year of the three-year fundraiser.
Other Valley church representatives say tithing and gift-giving have not wavered much during the pandemic despite many people being out of work during the statewide shutdown and in-person worship significantly curtailed.
"We definitely found our congregation has stepped up. They see a need and want to help," said the Rev. Jason Clapper of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville.
The church's administrative assistant, Kristin Keller, said she began setting up the option of online giving before the pandemic began and was able to promptly make it available for parishioners who have been using that and other means to tithe, including automatic bank drafts and texting, even though many are unable to be in church every week.
Initially, tithing fell off, she said, but once church members were reminded "that the bills all remain the same" the money started coming in.
“I take none of it for granted. I'm humbled by the witness of faith, prayers and support,” said the Rev. Mark Wilke of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewisburg, which has been able to meet payroll and other expenses despite permitting only half of its 200 members to worship in person when the shutdown was lifted. “I give thanks to the Lord for the people. Many have been generous with online giving."
Ginny Haney tithed regularly throughout the pandemic to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville but opted to write a check.
"There's something about handing in a check that feels more like a tithe, like gift-giving," she said.
Now that the church is open to limited capacity, Haney and her husband, Jeff, are attending weekly services at the church where everyone is wearing masks and social distancing.
“Being at Mass with people I worship with regularly is so spiritually uplifting. Church is meant to be a community. I’m there to have a relationship with God and my community,” she said, adding that the required mask-wearing and social distancing has had an impact. “It’s still weird we’re not chatting after mass and we don’t sing. That’s kind of stinky. COVID has really restricted that."
Added Wilke, "Praying through a screen is just not the same as praying in person. There's a sadness to that."
Many still have to participate in worship services remotely due to capacity limits or health reasons which challenge spiritual leaders to find new ways to reach and engage parishioners.
To help parishioners worshiping from home feel more connected during a livestream or taped sermon, Wilke invites them to “not only tune in but to work through the gestures of motion” as if they were in church instead of their homes. “We want them to engage in this a little more ritualistically because for many of us, when we sit and when we stand has meaning."
Until there's a vaccine for COVID-19, many don't expect churches to fully reopen so remote sermons will continue to be offered via phone and Internet.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove has been recording its services for years, but audio and video coordinator Jevan Beaver said "the video quality wasn't the best."
Approval was given to upgrade the equipment because "we want to stay connected, not just to God, but to each other," he said.
However, when the pandemic struck, everyone was in the market for new cameras and streaming devices and it took a few months for Beaver and his colleagues to obtain the equipment.
Providing virtual sermons, and even conducting a bar mitzvah, in a livestream on YouTube from Congregation Beth El in Sunbury, Rabbi Nina Mandel has had to work the technology mostly on her own.
"There's been a lot of trial and error. We're not using a lot of multimedia. I plug in the camera and hope for the best," she said, adding that for the holidays a professional videographer was hired.
Regular in-person worship at the synagogue is still under consideration, she said. On the Holy Days that have fallen during the pandemic, the synagogue — which would usually attract up to 150 people — was limited to 25 people and the sermon — which can last up to five hours — was 90 minutes, she said.
When the temple will be open to a large number of people is anyone's guess, Mandel said.
St. Paul's began offering indoor services at the end of June by "strictly following CDC recommendations" of required mask-wearing and social distancing, said Pastor Dietmar Plajer, who adds that a member of the church's Reopening Task Force has training in infectious disease prevention from Geisinger.
Since the COVID-19 guidelines restrict capacity inside the church, St. Paul’s allows no more than 40 parishioners, down from about 110, and there are no raising voices in praise, singing of hymns, passing of the peace or enjoying meals together.
"We have one single person with a microphone singing. Everyone else can move their lips and sing with their hearts and body," said Plajer.
There is still music, but the lack of a sanctuary filled with voices from a choir and congregants and limited socialization “is a great suffering,” Wilke said, adding, “It’s a strange feeling seeing people from the bridge of the nose up."
Clapper has been recording sermons but has also taken them outside on the lawn since July where they have attracted as many as 90 people each week and will continue to be held, weather permitting. The church honored 50-year members with special blankets during Sunday's service that was led by the youth members.
"We've had to adapt typical traditions to the new environment," he said. While challenging, the new way of delivering sermons has allowed others who live far away or wouldn't consider walking into a church to hear the word of God, said Clapper.
"Honestly I think having a sanctuary in a non-typical setting has touched people's lives," he said.
At Christ Community, the renovations are slated to be completed before the full congregation will be able to gather.
Still, said Rauch, "We're trying to celebrate. We see God's hand at work."