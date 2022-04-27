PORT TREVORTON — For the first time in 46 years, Re-Creation USA is taking a hiatus due to a lack of young performers.
The faith-based musical group has been providing live entertainment to hospitalized veterans across the country since 1976. It will have to suspend the program this year due to a lack of talent.
“It’s the first time we’ve had no kids audition,” said Jay Muller, director of Re-Creation USA for 30 years.
Muller said he needs between eight and 10 youth ages 18 to 25 to run the program but as of Monday he had received no qualified applications.
“Out of 40,000 hits on Facebook, Twitter (and other social media sites) not one application has been viable,” he said. A few people in their 30s have asked to be considered but Muller said the program is for young performers.
He doesn’t know if the pandemic is keeping youth from getting involved in the program but he said lack of talent is the only reason the program is being suspended.
“I have the funding and the mission but I just don’t have the performers,” Muller said. “I thought the pandemic was the worst thing, but this is awful.”
Most performers stay with the program for a year, but Muller said some stay a few years. They are not paid, but receive a stipend and training in voice, dance, public speaking and service.
Nickolas Marolf, 26, of Bloomsburg, worked as a Re-Creation USA performer for six years and said it’s “disheartening” that the program will be suspended.
Despite the “full-time commitment” required, Marolf said, the six-week training and the experience performers get from being involved in 320 shows a year is invaluable.
Not only has he visited every state in the U.S. except Alaska, he said being a part of the program has been “life-changing.”
“I’ve become a fuller, better person doing this. I’ve become a better performer, a better speaker,” said Marolf.
More importantly, he said he’s enjoyed seeing the impact the program has on the veterans they visit at veteran homes and hospitals.
“One vet in Boston had a stroke and couldn’t speak. We sang to him and he sang right back to us,” said Marolf. “Even if you don’t go into a performing career, this will change your life.”
For more information, visit Re-Creation USA’s website at re-creationusa.org.