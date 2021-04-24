For the first time in 30 years, the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department will add a female officer to its ranks in July when Elizabeth Shampanore joins the force.
A Bloomsburg University graduate and former Susquehanna University public safety officer, Shampanore, of Milton, is currently enrolled in the police academy in Luzerne County where she’s receiving six months of training funded by the borough in exchange for three years of service, Selinsgrove Police Chief Thomas Garlock said.
When Shampanore joins the force this summer, Selinsgrove’s department will have 6 full-time officers — four white males, one Hispanic male and Shampanore — and one part-time officer, a while male.
“Local government and the people serving it should reflect the community,” Selinsgrove borough council member and public safety committee member Christopher Kalcich said. “Before hiring this female officer, 50 percent of the population was not being represented.”
A diverse police force is particularly important, he said, as public confidence in law enforcement has been shaken across the nation in the wake of controversial deaths of African-Americans, including the asphyxiation death of George Floyd last year by veteran Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of murder and manslaughter on April 20.
No disrespect
Point Township Police Officer Clarence Kelly is the only Black officer on the six-member force.
“I have had some people play the race card in an attempt to get out of something, but I have not seen any disrespect by the public at all,” he said.
Kelly said it shouldn’t matter what color or gender a person is, only who is best for the job.
“I have never been hired because of my color nor have I ever not got a job because of my color,” he said. “I believe in any job, the person should be the best qualified who gets it.”
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said diversity in policing is important but he looks beyond gender, color and ethnicity when he’s considering a new hire.
“I’m looking for someone with good communication skills, good judgment and is teamwork-oriented. The best thing for law enforcement is the Golden Rule. Treat others as you’d want to be treated,” Bremigen said. “I don’t care if you’re male, female, Black or white. The public is looking at how they’re treated by the person behind the badge.”
Still, he agrees that adding more people of color, women and other minorities to law enforcement departments in the area would be helpful.
Strive for diversity
In Mahoning Township, Police Chief Frederick Dyroff said employing a gender- and racially-diverse police force is something he believes all department leaders try to do.
“I think the more diverse the better for the community and departments,” he said.
Point Township Board Chairman Randall Yoxheimer said Kelly, and all the officers in the department, were hired due to their qualifications.
“I’m happy to see it become diversified,” because it not only helps the community but gives other officers a better understanding of people from different backgrounds, “but it wasn’t intentional,” said Yoxheimer, of the township’s aim to hire the best officer for the job.
That is becoming more difficult, he said.
“Fifteen, 20 years ago when we’d advertise for a police officer we’d get 20 responses,” Yoxheimer said. “Now we get maybe one or two. and we’ve even had none.
“Look at the national news right now. That explains everything,” he said, referring to cases such as the George Floyd murder and the April 11 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a Minneapolis officer who claims she accidentally shot him with her handgun instead of using her Taser. “I wouldn’t want to be a police officer right now.”
Lack of interest
The lack of interest in public service poses an obstacle to diversifying departments.
“We have a small applicant pool and that plays into our lack of diversity,” Kalcich said. “We do need to diversity our police departments. Everyone deserves representation.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare is facing the same challenge as he tries to fill vacancies.
“We aren’t getting many candidates applying for positions,” he said, and “we also aren’t seeing a huge diverse group of applicants at this time either.”
As the city of Sunbury becomes more diverse, including a rising population of Spanish-speaking residents, attracting bilingual applicants to the department is critical.
During a recent City Council meeting, Administrator Derrick Backer suggested preparing a Spanish version of meeting agendas and updating the website to accommodate Spanish-speaking residents.
“This is something we need to look at,” Backer told the council. “We are continuing to get more and more requests for agendas in Spanish so I think it is time we start to see how we can make this happen.”
Hare said his department is managing right now, but employing a bilingual officer would be an asset.
“Obviously as the community grows and changes we need to grow and change as well,” he said.
The lack of diversity in Valley police departments is “reflective of the area you’re in. When I first came on the job 40 years ago it was a predominately white area. As we’ve become more racially diverse (diversity among police) has increased,” said Garlock, citing an increasing number of female and Black officers serving in local departments.
“Has it lagged? Yes, but it’s because of the nature of the job,” said Garlock, citing the overall decreasing number of applicants to law enforcement positions in recent years. “It’s a dangerous job. Dealing with the public under adverse conditions is not something people want to do.”
To attract Shampanore to Selinsgrove, the borough is paying for her six-month training at the police academy. She is being paid $38,000 as a trainee and under the police union contract, she’ll earn $65,379 after five years on the job, borough manager Lauren Martz said.
Yoxheimer said the township has also offered incentives to prospective officers. “That’s what we’re all going to have to do to attract good candidates,” he said.
Bremigen, who is paid $76,200 a year as chief of the three-officer department in Shamokin Dam, said he’s pondered why interest has dropped and can’t figure out why, other than people consider it an inflexible job with bad hours.
“I think it’s a rewarding job where you can make a difference,” he said.
‘I am here to protect’
Sunbury police officer Dara Golden-Kieski is among the small but growing list of female officers joining Valley police departments, like Shampanore and Mahoning Township Police Officer Tammy Smith, but she’s not caught up in the gender issue.
“I don’t look at it that way. I am an officer and I am here to protect the residents and do my job. Everyone brings something different to the table,” she said.
Golden-Kieski joined the Sunbury Police Department force a year ago and recently finished her probationary without a mark, Chief Hare said. In addition to patrolling, she works with Cpl. Brad Slack investigating children abuse and sexual abuse cases, Hare said.
“Not only is she doing everything asked of her, but I am hearing from various residents what a pleasure it is to deal with her,” Hare said. “It’s truly everything you want to hear as a police chief.
“I am finding she has a way of talking with victims. She has compassion and she listens.”
Golden-Kieski said she’s just doing her job and isn’t sure if people are opening up to her because she is a woman. “I am treating everyone with respect,” she said.
Smith has been a police officer for 10 years and appreciates seeing more women joining the police ranks in the area.
“There is a lot more of us now than when I started,” she said. “It’s great because we are seeing that we are breaking the mold that it is always a male officer.”
Smith said she sought a job in policing out of a love of helping people and she hasn’t been treated any differently by her male colleagues or the public
“I have not seen any disrespect because I am a female,” she said. “It’s nice to be treated exactly the same as any other officer.”
Debra McFall Ross was one of the first full-time female municipal police officers in the Valley when she joined the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department in 1983.
“I wanted to help people,” she said of choosing a predominately male-dominated field at that time. A co-worker at a Washington, D.C., private security firm where she worked in the 1970s encouraged the Lewisburg High School graduate to consider municipal policing.
McFall Ross, who was among three females in her police training academy class in Hershey in the early 1980s and was the first female to join the Susquehanna Valley Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, said getting hired in Selinsgrove “opened the door for other women. We paid our dues.”
After eight years on the job, though, she and colleague Mark Wolfberg were furloughed, a move they appealed. Two years later, they won the appeal and while Wolfberg returned to the Selinsgrove borough police force, McFall Ross had landed a job with East Buffalo Police — marking that department’s first hire of a full-time female officer — and stayed there until she retired in June 2016 from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
“Women bring a lot to the table. They have more empathy and they’ll listen to people,” said McFall Ross, who during her lengthy career was certified in hostage negotiations and specialized in crisis intervention. “I’d like to know I made a difference.”