The Valley is bracing for flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to hit the Valley on Wednesday, dropping as much as seven inches of rain across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Representatives from Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the Sunbury Municipal Authority, PPL Electric Utilities and PennDOT said on Monday they are monitoring the situation and preparing for flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has issued a Flash Flood Watch for 27 counties, including all four in the Valley. The watch is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
“This is what we train for and what we’re prepared for,” said Jeff Lewis, Sunbury Municipal Authority’s Flood Department manager. “This is what we normally do. We are cleaning the closing structure on Route 61 (this morning) in case we have to install it. We will make sure drainage is clear and the pump stations are ready.”
The Sunbury flood control department, authorized under the Flood Control Act of 1936, was designed and built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project included the construction of a system of levees and concrete flood walls with a total length of 26,624 feet. Structures for interior drainage disposal consist of six pumping stations, eight interceptor sewers and other minor relief outlets. Incidental works consist of three telemetry gaging stations, four aluminum flood barriers, two sandbag closure structures and several ramps to afford access over or through the project.
The department in 2019 upgraded its technology, replacing the aging dial-up telemetry system that’s been in place for 25 years with wireless technology that harnesses internet connection and cellular data to provide real-time updates to water levels. The new system allows the department to have better access to tools and streamlines the operations. One of the main components helps generate river crest and flash flood guidelines for the NWS, said Lewis.
According to the NWS, heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with higher amounts up to 6 inches possible across South Central Pennsylvania.
The watch also notes considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk of minor to moderate flood stages will be along small streams and creeks.
Northumberland County Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management Stephen Jeffery said his department is monitoring the situation. Employees have been compiling a list of employees and dispatchers who can come in for emergencies as well as emailing municipalities and fire chiefs to check their resources.
“This is looking like 2011 all over again,” said Jeffery. “I don’t want to be caught behind the eight ball.”
If needed, an Emergency Operation Center will be established, he said.
Potential outages
PPL Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter said they expect that the extreme weather associated with Ida will remain south of PPL’s territory, but expect heavy rain and winds will cause potential outages in the service area starting Wednesday morning.
“We’re continuing to monitor the forecast and will be ready to respond to any outages that may occur,” said Witter. “We’ll work as quickly and safely as possible to restore any customers that may lose power. We’re prepared to remove electric meters from homes to avoid damage from floodwaters and will leave door hangers with instructions where meters are removed.”
“Comprehensive line clearing, combined with extensive smart grid automation and investments in more storm-resistant poles and wires, help us reduce storm-related outages,” she said.
Customers who lose power are encouraged to report their outage online at pplelectric.com or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775). Stay up to date on outages by signing up for PPL Alerts at pplelectric.com/alerts. Customers can also check the status of an outage online at pplelectric.com/outage. For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities and more, visit pplelectric.com/outage.
Witter provided a few safety messages, including keeping phones and other devices charged; keeping an emergency kit on hand with food, water, medication and other pet supplies; using flashlights instead of candles; assuming any downed wires are energized; never operating a portable generator in an enclosed area, such as garages; and keeping a safe distance from PPL crews.
Witter said PPL is also preparing to send crews to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.
“We’re ready and willing to respond should we be asked to help with recovery efforts in Louisiana,” she said. “We’ll also assess the impact of the storm in our area before making a decision.”
PennDOT District 3, which comprises Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties, is currently preparing for the forecasted rain by monitoring the storm with weather forecasting partners and addressing problem areas that may develop, according to spokesperson Maggie Baker.
“In addition, we will be opening the District Incident Command Center on Wednesday,” she said. “This center will provide up to date information on weather and roadway conditions for each county in the district.”
Motorists are reminded to utilize 511PA to check conditions of major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, Baker said.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website, she said.
“PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car,” said Baker. “Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.”
For more information on flooding visit PennDOT’s website at penndot.gov. Motorists are also encouraged to report flood damage or downed trees to 1-800-FIX-ROAD.
Joe Curtis, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, State College, said today will be “calm and tranquil,” but by sunrise Wednesday morning the rain will be approaching.
“It will be heavy at times, likely coming to an end between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.,” he said. “It’s looking like it will be 4 to 8 inches. A pretty steady rain like that could lead to some flooding concerns throughout the day. Give yourself extra time to travel in this type of weather. We don’t see 4 to 8 inches quite often in this part of the world.”
Curtis advised people to not drive through flooded roadways. He said “take it easy and work from home, if possible.”
Wolf issues release
The Wolf administration on Monday issued a press release encouraging everyone to pay close attention to weather forecasts as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to merge with another weather system.
“This storm has left more than a million people without power and caused catastrophic flooding in the south,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We’ve seen what this storm can do, and we all need to do everything we can to be ready for whatever it might bring to Pennsylvania.”
State agencies are monitoring conditions and preparing to support counties with state resources.
“We all have a role to play in getting our families ready for emergencies, because the more prepared we are, the less strain we see on local emergency responders and the more quickly our communities can recover,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield.
PEMA is encouraging citizens to take additional steps to prepare for this and all emergencies by participating in September’s 30 Days/30 Ways event as part of National Preparedness Month (NPM).
“The idea of proactively preparing for emergencies can seem overwhelming,” Padfield said. “But we know that if we recognize possible threats early and prepare as best we can, even a small amount of preparation can make a big difference in how we react to and recover from an emergency.”
Everyone who wants to participate can register to get helpful hints and tips on storm preparation. The weekly updates can be easily shared with family, neighbors and loved ones. At the end of the month, participants will have the opportunity to fill out a brief survey about their experience and be entered to win a random drawing of a preparedness starter kit that includes a wind-up/solar radio and phone charger. To sign up, visit ready.pa.gov and click 30 Days/30 Ways under the Be Involved drop menu.