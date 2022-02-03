Russia might want to reintegrate Ukraine into their nation or it might be trying to create leverage over the West, but nobody really knows the true reason for the world power’s actions, according to one Valley professor.
Andrea Lopez, an associate professor of political science at Susquehanna University, presented a webinar titled “Ukraine and Russia: On the Edge of Conflict” on Thursday evening in hopes of explaining Russia’s intentions and what the United States can do.
“We don’t know what (Putin’s) intentions are,” she said. “We don’t know whether he is going to invade or whether it was ever an intention. We have no idea.”
Still, Lopez said she hoped to at least give listeners historical context to the current situation to help understand some of the possible reasons these tensions are rising. During her discussion, she ran through significant historical events that still have an impact on the current situation, some of them dating to the 1700s.
She said the recent conflict derives from 2014, when Russia invaded and took over Crimea. Since then, Ukraine has shifted toward Western cultural influence.
“Following 2014, for the first time, NATO starts to put battle groups, military units in the Baltic states and in Poland,” Lopez said. The idea being to deter Russia from invading this region once again.
Since 2014, Lopez said Russia has slowly encircled Ukraine with military capabilities. Using maps and graphs, she showed that Ukraine believes that Russia has somewhere between 100,000 and 130,000 troops surrounding its border. Although Ukraine has bolstered its military since 2014, she said they still cannot compare to Russia.
Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, is urging calm amid the widespread fear of war, saying the likelihood of a Russian invasion was “low,” according to an Associated Press report, saying that despite the threat of attack looming since 2014, “There are no grounds for panic, fear, flight or packing of bags.”
He also reiterated earlier assurances that Kyiv doesn’t plan to attack rebel-held areas in the war-torn east of Ukraine or Crimea — something the Kremlin has accused Ukrainian authorities of plotting, the report said.
Lopez still worries that if Russia wants Ukraine, they can take it.
What does this mean for the U.S.? Should the U.S. care?
Lopez said, “Yes, we should care.”
She said the U.S. has essentially ruled out both a direct invasion with boots on the ground and doing absolutely nothing. That has left the U.S. providing arms and training for troops in Ukraine, economic sanctions against Russia, enhancing the security of NATO and continuing diplomacy and negotiations. All of which she said the U.S. has done effectively, so far.
Other countries have also joined diplomacy efforts in an attempt to ease tensions between the countries, as reported by The Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.