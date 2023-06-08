On account of the recent smoke from Canadian wildfires covering the Susquehanna Valley, an area professor spoke out about the potential effects to our indoor air quality.
Though air pollution originates outdoors it can also spread inside where Bucknell University chemistry professor Doug Collins said people spend about 90% of their lives.
“When we are inside, the air inside the building exchanges with the outdoor air, no matter what building that you are in,” Collins said. “The outdoor air comes in and the indoor air gets flushed out…We try to seal up our houses as best as we can for energy efficiency but still you can’t keep all the air out. When the outdoor air goes through the cracks and crevices in the inside, it brings with it the pollutants that were in the outdoor air.”
Collins notes that there is a silver lining to this phenomenon though.
“Particles will often times get stuck in those cracks and crevices, so they won’t all make it into the building,” he stated.
Derek Straub, an associate professor of earth and environmental sciences at Susquehanna University, shared insight about what makes the particulate matter found in wildfire smoke so dangerous to people's health.
“If you are talking the health effects of particles, it is not necessarily the composition,” Straub said. “There is thousands of different chemicals in the particles that are contained in smoke, but it is not so important what the chemical composition of those particles is. The biggest factor is the size of the particles. The size being less than 2.5 microns in diameter, those particles not only stay aloft for a long time, but they are also the size that they can make it deeps into your lungs.”
Straub then explained how these types of particles are only created in situations like wildfires.
“The particles are mostly derived from incomplete combustion,” he commented. “If you are burning wood, leaves and grass, there is a lot of carbon in there. That carbon in the combustion process if done perfectly is turned into carbon dioxide. But wildfires aren’t perfect combustion sources, so you will get a lot of incomplete combustion so a lot of that carbon will form other compounds rather than be burned or turned into carbon dioxide gas, they remain as particles.”
Collins proposed methods for helping to limit exposure to air pollution, seeing as clean indoor air has been associated with many health and productivity benefits.
“You want to use filtration,” Collins said. “Filtration is the tried-and-true method for reducing pollutants inside especially particulate matter pollutants.”
He suggests that if people have a portable air cleaner that they run it continuously. If a residence has a central air system, inhabitants might replace the filter with a high-quality air filter such as a MERV 13.
Collins advised to stay away from air clean technologies because they are invoking “active air cleaning methods.”
“Usually these ate relying on chemical reactions to clean the air or remove pollutants,” he said. “Those reactions aren’t just removing things; they are actually transforming those pollutants into a different chemical. That chemical be more benign, or it might not.”
These solutions may prove relevant in the future as Collins expresses that climate change might amplify the circumstances that the East Coast is seeing.
“With a warming climate, we are going to see dryer, hotter conditions in general and wildfires are going to be more frequent and larger,” Collins said. “So, we are going to have situations like we have seen this week happening more often. We don’t know how often but they are going to be happening more often than they used to.”