All indications are that Republicans are rallying behind Donald Trump, upon Thursday's announced indictment of the former president, said three of the Valley's political pundits.
"Given that this has never happened before, and that it crosses so many lines that can't be uncrossed, I think the most amazing part is just how few people are surprised by it," said Bucknell professor of political science Chris Ellis, on Friday.
"Whatever you think of the indictment," he continued, "Trump's given us so many outside-the-norm moments in American politics over the years that feels like just another day in life, instead of the watershed moment in history that it is."
Going forward, Ellis suggests that the immediate effect is to give Trump's campaign a shot in the arm.
"There were a lot of Republicans who still like Trump but thought he was growing stale, and this feels like a way to rally everyone against what they already perceived as a rigged system," Ellis said. "Going forward: On one hand, this indictment will confirm the beliefs of conservatives who already thought the system was rigged against them and make Trump kind of a martyr. But if Trump makes it all about himself, then it probably will reinforce the idea among many Republicans that it's time to move on."
Susquehanna University political science Professor Nick Clark does not believe the indictment will fundamentally alter a general election and probably will not the primaries either. "For one thing," he said, "both are far enough away that this will be a distant memory for most Americans by the time they roll around."
Clark also believes most people's minds are made up about the former president. "There are going to be very few people out there sitting on the fence about him, who are convinced that he is being unfairly persecuted and will now vote for him," Clark said. "The potential benefit is if he has supporters who were going to abandon him for another candidate and now might return to him out of a sense of loyalty. "
The reality is that the people who have always stuck by him and are never going to leave him are going to be really upset and they are going to give voice to their anger, Clark said. "But that does not mean the fundamental dynamics of the current political environment have changed at all."
Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University Terry Madonna said that "While we do not know the specifics of the indictment, we do know that Republicans are rallying around Trump in a major way. He reacted very strongly, so Republican politicians all over the country are saying this is all political decision by a Democratic Manhattan D.A. Trump had a substantial lead in national and Republican state polls. I think this reinforces his support base."
A weak case?
This particular case is pretty weak, and it's entirely possible that the charges won't stick, Ellis said. "If that happens, the likely impact of whatever other charges Trump might face will be minimized a great deal. Voters generally don't care about specifics, what this or that case is about. They'll just hear 'Trump acquitted,' and the impact of everything that's thrown out from here on will be minimized."
Madonna also believes the case is weak. "She (Stormy Daniels), by the way, has said 'he paid me off,' and at one point said 'he didn't,' so she has been inconsistent with her story.
This was examined several years ago by federal and state" authorities, Madonna said, "and they did not move forward with any prosecution."