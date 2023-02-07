President Biden's second State of the Union (SOTU) address Tuesday night focused on bipartisanship and his economic successes — jobs in particular, noted a panel of political science professors at Valley universities. Little was said in the speech about foreign policy, although Ukraine was brought up near the final portion of the speech.
There was an intended change by President Biden in the atmosphere in the chamber at the start of his speech, noted Robert Speel, Penn State associate professor of political science, "when the president congratulated the new Republican speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and shook his hand. This contrasts with the frequent animosity between former President Donald Trump and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his State of the Union speeches."
President Biden boasted about job growth during his presidency and the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years to standing ovations from Democrats and no response from Republicans, including the speaker.
Congressional Republicans jeered Biden when he mentioned that the national debt amount exploded under President Trump, and when Biden said that some Republicans have called for potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Speel noted.
The speech served in part as the start of his 2024 reelection pitch, said Scott Meinke, professor of political science, Bucknell University.
"Biden used a good deal of the speech to review the major policies of his first two years, arguing that he is 'just getting started' and needs to 'finish the job,' Meinke said. "At the same time, we saw Biden try to position himself relative to the new Republican majority in the House, drawing lines on the upcoming debt limit fight and stressing the most extreme proposals for cutting government that have come from some Republicans."
Biden's efforts to position himself in the middle relative to congressional Republicans echoed the approach that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both took after Republicans made midterm election gains, Meinke said. "The rowdy response by some Republicans in this speech seemed to provide Biden with a further opportunity to use Republicans as a foil.
"A rare moment in the speech that got support from members of both parties in the chamber is when Biden recognized the president of the parents of Tyre Nichols, killed by Memphis police officers, and advocated reforms to prevent such violence in the future Speel noted. "However, the bipartisan support evaporated when the president called for assault weapons bans."
Biden has never been the smoothest speaker, sometimes stumbling over his words, Speel said, "and this speech was no different, but it was likely effective at getting his message across that his presidency has made some important accomplishments so far and in advocating for some ideas supported by most voters. We may see a small boost in his popularity in polls in the days ahead."
Meanwhile, Republicans appealed to their base by seeming to refuse to support almost everything Biden said or proposed, which is unlikely to boost support for Republicans among less conservative voters, Speel said.
"I don't think this speech will have much effect," said Susquehanna University political science professor Nick Clark. "SOTUs can still have consequence, but only if at a key moment. Coming off the drama of the midterms and the Republican battles over who will be speaker, people have tuned out somewhat from politics. I suspect Biden will come out of this without having hurt or helped himself that much.
"Part of the goal in this speech," Clark said, " was to reassert himself as the leader of both the party and the country. And, in regard to the former, I think he is trying to stress his electability and trying to allay concerns about competence."
U.S.Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15, of Bellefonte, had strong opinions about the Biden speech.
“Tonight," he said, "President Biden attempted to defend two years of failed policies, which have been a disservice to Pennsylvania’s hardworking families. Runaway spending has led to record inflation, which drives costs at the gas pump and grocery store. "
In an effort to paint a rosy picture, Thompson continued, the President glanced over the fact that American families are struggling to make ends meet.
"Wiith a new Republican majority in the U.S. House," Thompson said, "we have already passed bills related to energy security, to protect the sanctity of life, and to hold the Biden administration accountable. We will continue to fight for the American dream, as we reaffirm our commitment to creating an environment ripe for economic growth, a nation that is safe, with a secure southern border, and a future that’s built upon freedom and government accountability.”
Thompson's Republican colleague in the U.S. House, Dan Meuser, R-9, said, "Over the last two years, the policies of the Biden administration have led to multiple crises in our country. We have faced record-high inflation and energy costs that haven't been seen in over 40 years, the result of out-of-control government spending and an attack on our domestic energy production, an out-of-control border & national security crisis, rising crime, and a growing opioid epidemic."
Instead of offering a course correction, President Biden used his State of the Union address to double down on these policies, Meuser said. The new Republican House majority will promote policies that cut down on wasteful government spending, which has led to runaway inflation and debt, unleash American energy, secure our southern border, and create an environment where small businesses can thrive, he said.
U.S. Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., said “It was an honor to attend my first State of the Union speech. I agree with President Biden that even considering the progress we’ve made in the past two years, America’s best days still lie ahead.
“I’m proud that the President specifically mentioned the need to fight for our forgotten communities," Fetterman said. "Now it’s time for us to do just that. It’s time to stand up and have the backs of America’s workers. It’s time to protect benefits for working families, including Social Security and Medicare. And it’s time to make sure the wealthiest corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes. Let’s finish the job, that’s why I came to Washington.”