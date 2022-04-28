Prom season is upon the Valley and with that comes a whole set of new trends in dress and tuxedo cuts, styles and colors.
Despite a new array of stylish clothes and accessories available this year, the cost of dresses and tuxedos in the Valley versus last year has increased due to inflation, said seamstress Ciara Voneida, general manager at Fusion Formal and Bridal, of Lewisburg, on Tuesday. But those increases have been minimal, she added.
The price of flowers have also risen, due to inflation, said two area florists.
“We’re really not seeing the percent increase in cost compared to staples like food, energy, and other things,” Voneida said. “We do try to be fair with our prices because we know how hard things are in the economy.”
The inflationary costs have not deterred people from buying, Voneida said. With rental tuxedos, she noted, “we really did not see much of an increase at all.”
As an example, she said, at Fusion, it costs anywhere from $140 to upwards of $200 to rent a tux, “and that compares roughly to last year. We’ve been doing tuxedos for two or three years now, and our prices have not increased at all.”
The average cost of a gown at Fusion can be anywhere from $250 to $450, Voneida said. That also compares to last year’s prices.
Trends in style“Our clients continue to love the classic styles that are very elegant. But this year we are seeing a lot more sparkle and brighter colors. Colors you wouldn’t even think of,” Voneida said. “The girls are choosing things that reflect their personalities. They absolutely stand out as a match to their personalities.”
A girl can try something on, and they’ll look amazing, but then turn around and say, “this doesn’t feel like me,” observes Voneida, “and that’s the beauty of working in this industry, because the girls can choose what feels good to them. What allows them to feel comfortable in their own skins.”
Fusion offers a lot of different styles, Voneida explained. “There might be a dress in one color that looks completely different in another. I think now, more than ever, we are seeing these girls starting to understand who they are as humans in their senior year or their junior year. and more than ever they are vocal in what they want.”
Satin continues to be popular, but designers have cleverly been able to turn them into a couture item.
“These girls are really rocking it,” she said. “They really are. They are feeling it.”
Gown colors are hot this year, said Pamela Carper, owner of Bridal by J in Selinsgrove on Monday. Hot pink and orange are big, she said, “but so is hunter green.That is really popular this year. Kids are looking for gowns that evoke a ‘wow,’ more or less. High splits and pockets are still very popular. Two piece gowns are not so strong around here.”
At Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop, in Sunbury, which specializes in tuxedos, owner Brenda Reichenbach said guys are looking for something a little bit different, wanting brighter colors. They are not looking at the traditional black or white. They want something that stands out. The tuxedos are more trim cut, Reichenbach said, “more form fitting than years ago.”
For shoes, prom-goers are looking for some type of sparkle. They are wanting their shoes to match their tops or match the girls’ dresses.
Florists holding the lineSarah Wheatley, owner of Gilly’s Lillies in Mifflinburg, is holding the line against high prices. But it’s cutting into her profits, she said on Tuesday.
Wheatley attributes the cost increases to having to import flowers this time of year, “because nothing is growing in the area. The price of gas rising is a factor in the cost rising, the pandemic.
“These costs are eating into our profits,” she said. “We just hope the prices will eventually go down, and if not we would eventually have to raise prices.”
For roses, the price for Wheatley’s customers is $3.50 a stem, depending upon what roses you want, Wheatley said. “That’s an increase over last year an increase of from 75 cents to a dollar.”
Small spray-roses are popular and they come in a lot of different colors, she said. “They are long lasting and they are good for a wrist corsage. We also use mums because they are longer-lasting too and carnations.”
At Something Special Flowers, in Sunbury, owner Rose Miller said the price to bring in some of its flowers have tripled in price.
“It’s insane,” she said on Tuesday. “It’s about availability. Daisy mums, for example. We can’t even get those. It’s crazy and I think it’s just an excuse to raise the prices of flowers.”
Miller concedes that “we are in an area where we can’t raise prices like that, triple. We can’t do it. Our customers would not be able to afford it.”
“Around here our proms are very Hollywood gala-like, so the girls’ dresses are incredible and each girl wants something different, so that is what we achieve to do,” Miller noted.
Miller uses a lot of orchids, little roses, big roses and calla lilies. “We try to use something different that the girls are looking for,” she said. “Some girls will have a wristlet or hand ties. Wristlets are like a brilliant bejeweled bracelet that we put flowers on.”