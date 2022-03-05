Hundreds of people waited hours in line at Wagging Tail Coffee Co. in Allenwood on Friday afternoon to get their coffee and participate in a fundraiser for Hunter Reynolds, the Warrior Run fifth-grader who died after he was injured in a car accident last weekend.
It was part of a widespread push to raise funds for a scholarship in Reynolds’ honor across the region on Friday.
Other local businesses are joining the effort. D&D Family Restaurant at 219 Main St., Watsontown, will donate breakfast proceeds to the fund; Mav & Harp Co. health and beauty salon at 107 W. Pine St., Selinsgrove, will donate 20 percent of its services; Marlin’s Diner, at 129 S. Front St., Milton, and the New Mountain Tavern, at 5146 Route 15, Montgomery, are accepting donations and will match all gifts.
Youth football players and others from all across the Valley — many of whom played against Reynolds and his Warrior Run teammates — posted pictures to social media in their jerseys on Friday. Using the hashtag #rememberinghunterreynolds, team pictures were posted with players or individuals wearing jerseys from Berwick to South Williamsport including every Valley school located in between them. High school football programs, including cheerleaders from Mount Carmel, also posted images in their team jerseys.
On Facebook, more than 2,500 posts with the hashtag filtered across the social media site throughout the day.
One post from Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney included two images of Reynolds’ one-handed, Odell Beckham Jr.-like catch from last fall. Cooney had a simple message in his post: “Sometimes as a photographer, the biggest blessing is just being in the right place at the right time.”
For many, the right time was the long line at Wagging Tail.
Sara Byers and Chris Gresh were some of the people standing in line waiting to order on Friday afternoon “My boy Mason was in the same grade as Hunter,” Gresh said. “They played basketball and soccer together. When he found out about it, he was real quiet. He didn’t eat anything all day long. We didn’t know what was wrong until Sara saw it on Facebook.”
Wagging Tail donated 100 percent of Friday’s earnings — $9,350, according to company officials’ post on their Facebook page — to the family’s memorial fund, established in support of Hunter’s parents, Holly Beck and William Reynolds, at the Turbotville National Bank.
The account will be used to support Hunter’s family and create a scholarship in his honor. Those who wish to give may send donations to Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund, Turbotville National Bank, PO Box 37, Turbotville, PA 17772.
Jenna Riddell and her daughter Grace Riddell, 15, were waiting in a drive-thru line at Wagging Tail that went as far as the eye could see. “We didn’t know Hunter but we 100 percent wanted to come and support the family and their loss and to help in any way we can,” said Jenna.
“I can’t even describe the feeling to see the outpouring of love in the community right now,” Jenna Riddell said. “So many businesses and people have stepped up, it makes you feel like it is still good in the world and we have some great people in our community to show so much love. It makes me really really proud to be a part of it.”
Watsontown resident Lori Crawford didn’t know the family but still came out anyway.
“I wanted to support someone local who is going through a rough time,” she said. “It’s amazing to see this many people waiting in line. It makes me proud of the community I live in.”
Wagging Tail, in announcing the total earned, said “This event has absolutely brought the community together and we are beyond grateful to have been a part of this. ... Thank you for your patience and love throughout the day.”
Wagging Tail officials said the shop will be open today, but will not be accepting money toward the fund. They directed interested parties to give directly to the fund at the bank.