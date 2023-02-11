Long-time Danville realtor Bonnie Trump is running for public office, announcing her candidacy for Danville borough council.
Trump said she has spent most of her life in Danville's Second ward. She is a graduate of St Cyril's Academy and was recently honored as a 2022 Honorary Danville alum. She serves as a two-term chair of the Danville Community Giving Foundation and is a licensed real estate Broker with Villager Realty.
“I feel I am proven, professional and kind and believe that will assist at the table with other Danville leaders continuing the honoring of our rich history while we cooperatively plan our future," Trump said in her announcement. "I believe in collaboration; planned growth; and sensitivity to varying points of view. I’d like to think I study abundantly, speak somewhat sensibly, serve willingly and give freely. I am not afraid to make tough decisions or debate issues if need be.”
Trump has worked as sales manager and Realtor for Villager Realty for 42 years and has served as Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors president, and board member, and has been named agent of the Year. In 2021, she earned the Realtors Lifetime Achievement Award.
In addition to the Danville Community Giving Foundation, Trump serves on: Montour County Agland Preservation Committee; Danville Borough Zoning Hearing Board; Kidsville Playground Committee; Montour County Soroptimist Board. She previously served on Iron Heritage Committee for 15 years; the Danville Borough Flood Task Force; the Danville Business Alliance and the Downtown Chamber of Commerce.
A lifetime member of the Montour Co. Historical Society Trump said she feels "called to give back to a community that has given me so much.”
Married to her husband, Jim. Trump has four grown children — Michael, Bill, Melinda and Kelly — and 6 grandchildren and a new great-grandson.
"I believe my sense of fairness, genuine love of Danville hard work ethic and willingness to learn and serve will help in providing Danville with a well-rounded Borough Council," she said.
Tim Karr, CEO of Villager Realty, said “Bonnie has lived in Danville all her life making a living selling a community she loves so much. I believe this has given her a perspective of the positives and negatives and the wants and needs of the Borough that will be a real benefit to her constituents.”