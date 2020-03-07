LEWISBURG — Red Cross volunteer Scott Weaver, who is based out of the North Central Pennsylvania Chapter in Lewisburg, will join mobilized Red Cross disaster relief workers who have deployed from across the country in response to the devastating storms affecting Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding communities
Weaver is the first volunteer from across the 50-County footprint of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has deployed to support Red Cross relief efforts in response to the storms.
These volunteers will serve in varying roles, dependent upon their Red Cross training, including logistics, family reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding.
“This is the first volunteer to deploy from the Greater Pennsylvania Region in response to the Nashville, storms. As state and local officials continue to assess damage from Tuesday morning’s storms, we will deploy additional teams as response needs dictate. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in times of disaster,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications.
— THE DAILY ITEM