SUNBURY — Valley regular and former World Wrestling Entertainment tag team champion Samu Anoa’i is returning to the television show Monday Night Raw on Jan. 23.
Anoa'i, of Philadelphia, returned to the company as part of the WWE’s legends division last year.
A regular in WWE in the 1980s through the early 2000s as Headshrinker Samu, Anoa’i makes regular visits to Sunbury and surrounding Valley communities as part of his WXWC4 wrestling promotion.
Anoa’i signed a "WWE Nostalgia Contract” which previous legends of wrestling have signed leading to various memorabilia and collectibles production.
Anoa'i, along with his cousin and former tag-team partner, Rikishi, who also appeared in Sunbury, will make their television return to the WWE next Monday as part of an ongoing storyline involving their cousin, current WWE Champion Roman Reigns.
During an episode of Monday Night Raw on Monday, it was announced that the "Samoan Dynasty" would be returning to the show on Jan. 23.
"I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family," Anoa'i said. "I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members."
Anoa'i said he is thankful to fans and looks forward to returning to Sunbury. WXWC4 appears in Sunbury several times through the summer months and is hosted by the Americus Hose Co.
"I have not been around the WWE much since I left years ago, but to be able to return is something I wanted for my children and grandchildren," he said. "I am thankful for the support of all my fans especially those that have become family in Sunbury and the Valley."
Samu is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa, The Wild Samoan, and nephew to WWE Hall of Famer, Sika, The Wild Samoan. Samu is also cousins to major movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and former WWE stars, Yokozuna, Rosey and Umaga.
Samu is also related to current WWE tag-team champions Jay and Jimmy Uso, otherwise known as The USO’s and WWE superstar Solo Sikoa.
This spring, a Headshrinker Samu action figure will hit the stores as part of the WWE Mattel Elite Legends Series.
Americus Hose Co. General Manager Bob Hare said he was proud of Anoa'i and is excited for his return to the WWE.
"We are all very proud of Samu and we can't wait to turn on the television and see him in the ring again," Hare said. "It's pretty neat that a WWE legend that comes to our city will be seen across the globe once again. We wish him the best of luck."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was made aware of Anoa'i's return to the WWE and he wishes him the best of luck.
"I am happy to hear that Samu is returning to WWE," he said. "It’s awesome to see someone on national television still has time to visit Sunbury to put a show on for the residents. I will have to start training again so I can be ready to take on Samu when he returns to Sunbury this summer."
Monday Night Raw airs on the USA Network every Monday at 8 p.m.