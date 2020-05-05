LEWISBURG — The Relay for Life of the Susquehanna Valley has been canceled according to the American Cancer Society.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society has canceled all in-person events through the end of June, including the Relay, scheduled for Friday, June 12 at the Lewisburg Middle School’s Pawling Complex.
The American Cancer Society is needed now more than ever. Cancer patients, caregivers, survivors and volunteers are turning to the American Cancer Society for information and resources that will help them navigate this crisis.
“We need to continue to raise funds to be there for those that need us most, but these fundraising efforts can’t be involving large crowds,” according to a release. “Teams can individually sell raffle tickets, food, 5k runs, bike rides, virtual online bingo’s, virtual thank-you signs for health care workers and essential workers and many other ideas. Please watch for these types of fundraisers to be posted on social media.”
— THE DAILY ITEM