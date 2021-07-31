Valley reminisces as MTV turns 40

Whether it was Kurt Loder breaking news about the next big concert tour by Aerosmith, Carson Daly hanging out with Fred Durst on Total Request Live (TRL) or what Snooki was having for lunch, MTV has impacted the lives of people across the world for the past 40 years.
The MTV debut came Aug. 1, 1981, when the network released “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles, as the first music video ever.
“I don’t know what that is,” Kelly McConner, 24, of Lewisburg, said. “I don’t really watch MTV but I did like watching ‘The Real World.’”
MTV has evolved since its debut to feature mostly programming like “The Real World,” a reality television series that first aired on MTV in 1992. The show followed a group of young adult strangers who all lived together in a New York loft during filming of the first season and changed locations and cast members. MTV canceled the long-running series in 2017.
Over the years, MTV has changed with the times and even influenced some of that change. Activism has been a network staple, from encouraging voting through its Choose or Lose campaign to discouraging discrimination to raising funds for global causes.
It also influenced popular culture and television production.
When TRL became the must-watch afternoon show for teens in 1998, it was one of the first to use the internet to interact with its audience to count down the top music videos of the day. The show, hosted by Daly, also featured regular appearances from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Fred Durst, of Limp Bizkit, Korn, the Backstreet Boys, Eminem and Justin Timberlake.
Many of MTV’s classic moments over the past 40 years bring back vivid memories for Valley residents.
“I remember when Guns N’ Roses made a surprise comeback at an awards show,” Ken Johnson, 47, of Coal Township said. “That night was great TV.”
Lauren Johnson, 48, of Coal Township, said she remembers when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s Best Female Video win during the 2009 Video Music Awards.
“I remember watching and thinking this is going to get interesting,” she said. “All in all, there were plenty of moments I remember, but I don’t watch it much now because they have no videos on. I guess they do on like the million other MTV spinoff channels online.”
Videos are now aired on MTV2, a sister network launched in 1996.
MTV launched with music videos but found success with many memorable television series, including the irreverent animated comedy “Beavis and Butt-Head” in 1993, comedy prank shows like “Jackass” in 2000 and “Punk’d” in 2003, and “MTV Cribs” in 2000, which featured tours of the homes, mansions and penthouses of celebrities, musicians, actors and athletes
The MTV lineup is mostly dominated by reality TV, a genre that MTV has reinvented for decades since “The Real World,” from “The Osbournes” to “Teen Mom.” Few shows, however, can compete with the network’s “Jersey Shore” series.
The show premiered Dec. 3, 2009, and went on to become the No. 1 show on television that year and MTV’s highest-rated series ever, according to MTV’s media website.
“That show was just so bad I couldn’t miss watching it,” Paula Richard, 49, of Sunbury said. “Who didn’t like to see what Snooky was up to?”
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi returns to MTV later this month as the host of “Messyness,” the latest spinoff of the network’s popular internet video clip comedy series “Ridiculousness.”
MTV also made an appearance in the Valley in 2009, when the Shikellamy Braves cheerleaders appeared on an episode of the series “MADE.” The Emmy Award-winning self-improvement reality television series featured young adults who wanted to be made into their dream personas.
The initial response from the district and cheerleaders was excitement, but it quickly turned negative as the district claimed MTV set out to air only bad moments from the 2009 squad.
In their first public performance after a nationally televised appearance on MTV, some cheerleaders said they were disappointed and disillusioned at how they were depicted by the show’s directors.
District officials said MTV filmed more than 400 hours of the squad but edited it to 42 minutes, and showed several disappointing moments in the squad’s 2009 journey.
“I think that MTV is something our generation will always remember because coming home from school you would do your homework with music videos playing in the background,” Steve Diehl, 50, of Mifflinburg said. “It was great TV and waiting to see what the breaking news would be about when our favorite bands were going to be going on tour was always fun.”
The Daily Item reached out to Daly and MTV original VJ’s Martha Quinn, Allan Hunter and Nina Blackwood, but did not receive a call back.