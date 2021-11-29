The Valley recorded the most new COVID-19 cases among school-aged children last week since the start of the school year.
There were 145 new cases in the Valley between Nov. 16 and 22, including 90 in Northumberland County — also the most reported in any week in that county. There were also 23 cases in Union County, 19 in Snyder and 13 in Montour.
The next largest total was 139, which was reported in mid-September.
Statewide there were 8,079 new infections, the second-largest increase since the start of the school year, trailing only the 8,154 reported during the week ending Sept. 1.
The numbers in the state and Valley have increased in each of the last four weeks.
State officials released the most recent data on Monday. Typically it is released on Fridays.
Since August, there have been 120 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 914 in Northumberland, 234 in Snyder and 334 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 86,434 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 14,888 among those 0-4. There have been 239 cases among younger children in the Valley, including 136 in Northumberland County, which added 13 new cases last week.
Statewide, there were 526 more COVID cases this week than last week, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The Department of Health recorded 32,662 cases, up from 32,136 a week ago. The state’s positive test rate also jumped to 12.1 percent from 12 percent.
Three of four Valley counties saw more cases in the most recent seven-day window measured by the state.
In Montour County, there were 26 more new cases this week. The county’s positive test rate also increased by 3.2 percent to 13.2 percent.
In Northumberland County, there were 52 fewer cases this week compared to the last. The positive test rate also dropped from 20.3 percent to 17.9 percent.
In Union County, there were 30 new cases this week. The county’s positive test rate also increased by 3.5 percent to 11.6 percent.
Snyder County registered three more cases this week (121, up from 118), while its positive test rate increased to 16.3 percent from 14.1 percent.
Fifteen Pennsylvania counties had at least 20 percent positive test rate this week.