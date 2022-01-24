One Union County businessman expects the longtime owners of the Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops will come up with another "interesting" venture.
Craig Bennett, the owner of Street of Shops and Rollermills Marketplace in Lewisburg, said he was saddened but not shocked to learn the Baylor family was shutting down the popular 101 Hafer Road business off Route 15 in Lewisburg due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices and staffing shortages.
"The Country Cupboard has been an iconic attraction going back to the early-'70s," Bennett said of Dan Baylor establishing the small farmer's market, restaurant and retail shop in 1973. "It served them and the community well as a tourism draw."
Despite the closure, Bennett said he expects the Baylor family will regroup and launch something new.
"They have a good management team. It's a talented and energetic group and I think they'll come up with another good idea," he said.
Meanwhile, patrons will miss being able to gather in large groups at the 77,000-square-foot location where they could dine buffet-style in the vast dining area, host private gatherings in dining areas that seated between 80 and 225 people, visit the bakery and shop the gift stores and nursery.
"It's the one spot in our area that could handle large food events," said Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz.
Many organizations and groups used the County Cupboard as a meeting place, including the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania which rented the location as a regional training site, he said.
There was a time when state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver would have a couple of meetings a week at the Country Cupboard.
"My staff always looked forward to me bringing something from the bakery," she said.
Growing up in Sunbury, the Country Cupboard was also a family destination for meals and shopping.
"I spoke with my mom and dad today and they couldn't stop talking about it," Culver said of her parents, Charlie and Elaine Schlegel, lamenting the closure. "The raisin cookies, the macaroni salad."
She noted that in addition to Valley residents, it will be a "devastating loss" to the thousands of annual visitors from around the commonwealth and other states.
It has been a "very unique" attraction in the Valley for decades and will be missed by many, agreed Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. "We don't have another amenity that equals what the Country Cupboard does for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I'm sure a lot of people are going to be greatly disappointed."
At its peak a decade ago, about 2,000 motor coaches were stopping every year at the location. Since then, Miller said, there has been a "drastic" change in the motor coach industry and the business saw about a two-thirds drop in that traffic.
The global pandemic has had a crushing impact on the restaurant business, said Miller and Bennett, who operates a small eatery.
Not only is the labor shortage and rising food prices an issue, Bennett said, but inconsistency in the food supply has dealt a brutal blow to an industry that depends on being able to offer the same fare expected by patrons.
"On any given day we don't know what will be available," he said, causing food preparers to change the way they cook and the taste of certain dishes to be altered.
As for Miller, his office, leased from the Baylor family and located next to the Country Cupboard, will remain there for the foreseeable future.
The owners of the Country Cupboard did not file a notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor that they would be closing in just a little over a month and laying off 144 full- and part-time workers, said Alex Peterson, an agency spokesman.
However, according to the Department of Labor website, not all closures and employee dislocations require a 60-day notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
Some exemptions include companies that have fewer than 100 full-time employees and owners who can show that layoffs are due to faltering companies or unforeseen business circumstances.