BEAVERTOWN — The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be offering the opportunity to sponsor “Flags for Heroes” to be displayed June 24 through July 8 along Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Honor someone from the military, a first responder, or anyone else who is a hero in your life by having a flag displayed along with their name.
The cost to sponsor a flag is $50 for a first-year sponsor, or $40 for continuing your sponsorship from last year. To sponsor your flag for your hero, contact chairperson Pat Saylor at 570-765-0543 or any other West Snyder Rotarian. The Rotary Club will also have a stand at the Hill Billy Fever Days in Beavertown from June 14-17 for your convenience to arrange for your “Flag for Heroes.” The deadline for flags is June 19. The flags will be erected on the Conestoga Wood property.
