SELINSGROVE — Matthew Brady clutched a Norway spruce tree seedling he picked up at an Earth Day Celebration Saturday in East Snyder Park while checking out the festivities with his children.
"We have a fenced in backyard. We'll be planting it there," said the father of four from Selinsgrove.
Wayne Latchford gave out free tree seedlings in the park in the hopes that people like Brady would plant them.
"I've been buying trees from the Snyder County Conservation District for the past 40 years and planting them on my property," said the Middleburg resident who gave out 45 seedlings during the afternoon event. "You've got to take care of the earth."
Other tree seedlings were offered to attendees free of charge by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Interfaith Power and Light at the Joy to the Earth celebration sponsored by Citizens'Climate Lobby, an international grassroots environmental group.
It was one of numerous Earth Day celebrations held across the Valley Saturday to raise awareness and support for environmental protection.
The Penn Township park event included live music, food and kid-friendly activities that attracted Laurie Decker, of Selinsgrove, and her children, Lincoln, 4, Ethan, 7, and Hailey, 9, who made clay artwork using cardboard, string and other items provided by Jimmy Pronchick, a Bucknell University student and member of the Susquehanna Environmental Club.
"We're trying to incorporate as much recycled material as possible," Pronchick said.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zatansky said the event was "a good opportunity to talk to people."