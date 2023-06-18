LEWISBURG — Selinsgrove residents Morgan and Emily Smith celebrated their first Pride festival together on Saturday during the Snyder, Union, and Northumberland County (SUN) Pridefest.
The Smiths, who have been together for six years and married for a year, said it was their first event since Morgan came out and Emily embraced her sexuality. The event, which coincides with June being Pride Month, was held Saturday afternoon at White Pine Alley and South Third Street, Lewisburg, in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It feels refreshing and freeing to see so many people like us,” said Morgan Smith.
“I just wanted to fully support people who fully embrace who they are, and have a good time,” said Emily Smith. “It’s important to come together and be open. It’s so exciting. We feel at home.”
The weekend, organized by SUN Pride, a working group of the Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity (AIRE), kicked off Friday night with a pre-pride celebration and drag show at the CommUnity Zone, 328 Market St, Lewisburg. On Saturday, more than 50 vendors — area crafters, churches, food trucks, non-profits, and PFLAG Danville, a support group for parents, families, and friends of LGBTQIA+ people as well as LGBTQIA+ people themselves — were present, as well as more than a dozen entertainers.
Oak Wooland, 14, of Watsontown, came to the festival with her mother. She was excited to get pictures with drag performers like Trixy Valentine.
“I just wanted to come out and support people like me,” said Wooland. “Watsontown is not a very LGBTQ-friendly place.”
AIRE Co-President Xander Valentine, of Bloomsburg, said he is having a “great day” with a great turnout.
“It’s important to make sure everyone feels included, that we are here, we’re queer, and we’re not going anywhere, and that people know that,” said Valentine.
AIRE Treasurer Jen Zarko, of Catawissa, said the event is “fantastic for the area.”
“It’s very much needed so that the youth of the area feel accepted and they have a place to be,” said Zarko. “With youth suicide being so high in the LGBTQ population, I think it’s important for the youth to see they’re accepted and they have people who support them.”
Pridefest was sponsored by Geisinger, PNC Bank, GIANT, M&T Bank, and Susquehanna Ethical Society, as well as support from the Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity, and other community members.