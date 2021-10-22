Property owners across the Valley have taken an interest in historic buildings, some turning them into residential properties.
Joannah McGregor, a member of Preservation Mifflinburg Inc. and Buggy Museum Association in Mifflinburg, is the owner of 401 Market St., Mifflinburg. This property is home to several historic buildings, one originally on the property and two that were moved.
"It's important to preserve our history," said McGregor. "There needs to be an appreciation for it."
Christopher Eilert was the original owner of the lot. As the owner of a distillery, he was granted permission in 1815 to build a pipeline from the spring in the area that is now Woodlawn Cemetery to the property on Market Street, said McGregor.
Henry Gast was the second owner in the 1840s. He built the Greek-Roman-Georgian-style brick house and the spring house in 1845. In 1900, the Reish family added the Carriage House, said McGregor.
In 1928, McGregor's parents Dr. John and Marie Purnell bought the property and opened the medical practice in the house. It's been in McGregor's family ever since.
"My mother was a preservationist, a lover of history," said McGregor.
Mifflinburg's one and only pre-Civil War jail located on the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Visitor's Center property at 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, and one of Mifflimburg's oldest earliest frame houses at 422 Market St., built in 1808, were both set to be torn down in the 1950s. Marie Purnell arranged for the two buildings to be relocated to the Market Street property where they still are today, McGregor said.
The jail is used for storage and the frame home is used as residential, said McGregor.
The daughter followed in her mother's footprints. An early 1800s log house at 308 Market St. was going to be torn down in 2002, but McGregor led the charge of invested citizens to save the structure with help from the Degenstein Foundation and private funding, she said.
The house, now known as the Little Log House, was preserved and repaired and was dedicated in 2018. It is now maintained by Preservation Mifflinburg, the nonprofit that runs the Gutelius House Museum at 432 Green St.
Lewisburg woman invests in old buildings
Kathy Kron, of Lewisburg, spent dozens of years buying saving and repurposing older and historic buildings in Union County. Her preservation efforts and repurposing into rentals include a flat log house built in the 1700s, a one-room brick schoolhouse built in 1893, a Grange Hall built in 1896 and a wooden church built in 1900. She recently acquired the former Moose Lodge in Mifflinburg and plans to renovate that into an event space.
The Grange Hall, located at 1176 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, and the log house, located at 1162 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, happen to be next to each other. The Grange, which she purchased in 2012, was a club for Grange Camp 320, similar to the Masons, and has secret staircases and trapdoors, she said.
The log house, which she purchased in 2013, was discovered when she took down the 1980s siding, she said.
She bought the former Robbins School, located at 1429 Pleasant View Road, New Columbia, in 2008. It's her favorite property, she said.
She acquired the former Ebenezer Church, located at 1811 State Route 235, Millmont, and sold it to the contractor for his son to use after it was renovated, she said.
The former Moose Lodge, built in 1934, is located at 437 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, but Kron said she prefers much older properties compared to the "new and boring buildings."
"Every building that I purchased, nobody wanted them. They were all dumps," said Kron. "The windows were broken out, they were boarded up. They were abandoned."
The "craftsmanship" of the older buildings fascinates her, she said.
"There's always a history," she said. "And what do you do with it? How can you make it really cool and not wipe out all the cool stuff they did before."
She added, "I can design something that's super functional and very cool and will outlast me, I hope."
Old Stagecoach
Allison Williams, who coordinated the effort to restore Shamokin’s “99 Steps," purchased 3494 Irish Valley Road, Paxinos, with her husband Thomas in 1986. She said former Northumberland County Register and Recorder Frederick F. "Fritz" Reed told her the history of the stone building 35 years ago.
Reed, who died in 2011, served for 28 years as the county register and recorder and was the unofficial historian for the county. He told Williams that the property is nearly 250 years old in 1986, which would make it nearly 285 years old now. He said it served as a stagecoach stop, a brothel and a hotel throughout its history. Reed said she can't be sure of the information and has no physical records of Reed's information.
In 1986, the inside stone walls were covered up by plaster. Over the years, Allison and Thomas remodeled several times and added onto the building with additional rooms and outdoor porch. Two years ago, when the contractor opened the walls up, it revealed the stone walls that were between 1.5 feet to 2 feet thick, she said.
"The stones on the outside are old and tired," said Williams. "These (on the inside) were not. It was preserved."
The stones were left exposed and the renovations were completed. The timber beams under the house in the basement were unable to pass inspection, so those were replaced by new beams and the old beams were used by the Williams family as shelving, said Williams.
The basement had to be foam insulated to keep water from coming in. A fireplace in the basement had a stone over top that fell, but the contractors didn't have the right tools to lift it back up due to the low hanging ceiling, said Williams.
"I love old homes," she said. "I feel like they're better made and structurally more sound than newer homes. I love history."
Preserving Shamokin
Kathy and Sam Vetovich, of Shamokin, are leading the preservation efforts in Shamokin by purchasing and renovating properties in Shamokin, including several prior to 1920. Kathy is the president of SABER (Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization).
The Antioch Place at 525 N. Market St. was built in the 1920s and now serves as an office for SEDA-Council of Governments, a hair salon, a barber, a meeting place and apartments.
The Heritage Restaurant at 52 N. Market St., The WhatNot Shoppe Cafe at 700 N. Shamokin St. and KristaL Clear Essentials at 35 N. Market St., are also on the list.
The WhatNot Shoppe, a 3,000-square-foot eatery and host for micro-businesses, and the Artisan Alley, is owned by Cindy and Tom Carpenter. The building at 700 N. Shamokin St. had not been occupied since the R Restaurant went out of business in 1972. A furniture store used it for storage for a number of years, but it had been sitting empty and blighted since 2007 until the Vetoviches bought it in 2017. It is the plot of land where the first house was built in Shamokin in 1835 and the first Masonic Lodge and national hotel once stood, having been built in the early 1800s.
The building at 52 N. Market St. that now holds the Heritage Restaurant was built in 1880 and remodeled in the 1930s. It was known originally as Zahring’s Dry Goods but was best known as the Fan Club. It sat unused since 2001 until Sam and Kathy Vetovich purchased the building in 2015 for $12,500.
Most notably, the restaurant will feature relics from the city’s past, including bricks and the old Fun Shop sign that they saved from the rubble of the former Masonic building that was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. A piece of the former Eagle Silk Mill clock is now the hostess stand, three chandeliers will be displayed from the former Victoria Theater that once stood on Independence Street, the tables and chairs are from Club 122 that once was open at the Coal Township Plaza and a large mirror will be on display that once hung inside the Capitol Theater on Independence Street.
The former Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 150 E. Lincoln St. was built between the 1860s and 1890s. It holds Bamse Coffee, the Shamokin Music Mart, a budding museum featuring a full replica of the old WISL studio, and, also in development, the Skye Loft Youth Center.
"It's really about retaining the heritage of the area," said Kathy Vetovich. "We are trying to maintain the interest of these awesome old buildings."
Also in Shamokin, Andy Twiggar purchased the former F&S Brewery building at 303 Commerce St., the former First National Dime Bank of Shamokin at 315 Sunbury St. and the former Coal Hole along Walnut Street. He has plans to bring a hotel to the city.
Forrest and Amanda Curran also renovated the Ale House and Grill at 147 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Built in the 1870s, the building has been home to several bars, a music store, a bank and loan office, but has been vacant for about 30 years until Forrest and Amanda renovated it several years ago.