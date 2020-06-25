Sue Rearick said you always heard John Yingling before you saw him. It was the radio voice, she said, remembering her mentor at the Milton Harvest Festival, who died this week at age 87.
Yingling was not a Valley native. He and his wife, Ruth, who survives, moved to Milton in 1956 to be part of WMLP and WVLY radio stations for nearly five decades, where he also became a community leader.
"He certainly embraced this place when he got here," George Venios, the head of The Improved Milton Experience, said. "He was just an all-around good guy. He was one of the top icons of our community."
Yingling was involved in nearly every aspect of the community in Milton. He served on Milton's borough, including a stint as president, was part of the Milton and then Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce and was a founder of the Milton Harvest Festival.
He also served as the voice of the Cavalcade of Champions, an annual drum and bugle corps competition held in Lewisburg for decades.
"He had a very unique voice," Venios said. "He was one of a kind and will certainly be missed."
"You always knew John was around, his voice, that radio voice," Rearick said. "When he talked to you, it was something."
As one of the founders of the Milton Harvest Festival, Yingling had a passion for the annual event celebrated each September in Milton. Rearick has been the chair of the event for about a decade and remembers following Yingling's advice.
"He got us all together about a decade ago and said, 'if somebody doesn't step up, we're closing this,'" Rearick remembered Thursday. "He was a good mentor. I remember when he told me he didn't have to worry anymore, that 'you've got it under control.' That was a big deal."
Yingling served in the Air Force for four years and will be buried in the Milton Cemetery on Tuesday with full military honors. Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.