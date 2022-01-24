The Daily Item
Nearly five decades in the same place doing a lot of the same things creates lasting images. Many of those memories came flooding back on Monday following news that Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops would permanently close its doors by the end of February.
From wooden nickels for candy to a particular food — pie, roasted chicken — dozens of Valley residents posted some of their favorite memories of the shops on Monday to The Daily Item's Facebook page.
Many people commented on family gatherings at the location, from wedding receptions to weekly meals or the occasional stop for lunch or brunch.
"My parents (both in their 80s), are regulars there, 3-4 times a week," Holly Thomas Spangler said. "We took them in right before Christmas and Country Cupboard actually comped our check because they are such good customers! Very sad to see it go and for all those employees! Hoping they have future plans for it! My parents will be lost!"
James Young said having the restaurant in the same spot for 50 years made it a generational location for his family
He remembers his "grandparents taking us there as kids, and my wife there after our marriage," he said. "My eldest still remembers going there with his beloved great-grandparents. That last time we broke bread together with my grandfather was for his 88th birthday in 2002, a month before we lost him. It was the only place he wanted to go. And I think it may have been the first time he allowed me to pay!"
Melissa Brown Farenish, like many who grew up regularly visiting the location, recalled the wooden nickels handed out for children to use at the candy shop.
"My favorite memory is coming here to eat with my parents when I was a kid and getting a wooden nickel," she said.
For Rachel Farrow, the Country Cupboard reminds her of when she got married.
She "went there the morning after my wedding day with my husband and my mom," she said. "Will forever associate it with being a giddy newlywed."
Kathy Finck Shearer said a group of classmates that graduated together in 1973 still go to breakfast there once a month. "I am gonna miss those times," she wrote on Facebook.
Kelly Hicks said she is going to miss the time spent there, a spot that has deep roots for her family.
She recalled "Every Saturday morning when my sons asked to go for breakfast," she said, noting they've "been going here for 30 years myself and my son has been for nine. I am definitely going to miss this place."
Shopping for specific items at Christmas, or sitting down for the same foods came up a lot on Monday. Baked corn, mac and cheese, raisin-filled cookies, chicken and waffles were all mentioned by regulars on social media.
"When I was a child, my grandmother would bring me to Country Cupboard for coconut cream pie, every year on my birthday," Brad Maxwell said. "I still love the pie, but it’s not quite the same without grandma."
Tina Trumpore, Kelly Herman and Linda Lahr all talked of visiting the shops at Christmas time to prepare for the holidays.
"Love the buffet bar and in the shops the Christmas decorations because you could find the old-time ornaments that you can't find anywhere else," Trumpore said.
"I have gotten mini poinsettias for my kitchen window for many, many years. Where or where will I ever find them?" Lahr wondered. "They are my favorite Christmas decoration."
"The gift shops at Christmas! I will surely miss it!" Herman wrote.