The PA Farm Show continued Wednesday, drawing in hundreds of competitors for various events. Several Valley residents won top honors in their categories. Among them were:
Time Warp, Montour County: Sheep to Shawl competition. The team won for the twelfth time, selling it’s handmade shawl for $1,450
Mackenzie Heyler, Watsontown: Sculpture (8-12 years old)
Olivia Arnold, Milton: Grand Champion Market Goat sold for $3,900
Aiden Bomgardner, Mifflinburg: $3,500 scholarship
Amy Snover, Danville: Horse pulling (Gelding-Registered, Reserve Champion Gelding, Open Get-of-Sire, Champion Ladies Cart, Tandem Hitch, Senior Youth Cart, Junior Youth Cart, Senior Youth Team, Junior Youth Team, Senior Youth Decorating, Junior Youth Decorating, Showmanship Senior, Showmanship Junior, Division High Point Junior, Division High Point Senior), Pony Pulling (Gelding-Registered, Reserve Champion Gelding, Open Get-of-Sire, Champion Ladies Cart, Tandem Hitch, Senior Youth Cart, Junior Youth Cart, Senior Youth Team, Junior Youth Team, Senior Youth Decorating, Junior Youth Decorating, Showmanship Senior, Showmanship Junior, Division High Point Junior, Division High Point Senior)
The PA Farm Show continues through Saturday. For lists of prizewinners are attached.